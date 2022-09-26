â€˜Kardingâ€™ moves to West Philippine Sea; all wind signals lifted

‘Karding’ moves to West Philippine Sea; all wind signals lifted

Residents and motorists commute along a flooded highway in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Noru in San Ildefonso, Bulacan province on September 26, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Karding (international name: Noru) is now moving toward the West Philippine Sea and is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday night.

State weather bureau PAGASA has lifted all tropical cyclone wind signals from areas previously affected by the typhoon. However, occasional to monsoon rains may still be experienced by residents in the western parts of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas.

According to PAGASA’s 5 p.m. bulletin, Karding is estimated to be 425 km west of Dagupan City in Pangasinan, further moving westward at 30 km per hour with maximum winds of 140 km/h near the center and gusts up to 170 km/h.

The typhoon is expected to move toward Vietnam, further intensifying as it goes. Karding’s track:

Tuesday, September 27, 2 a.m. - 680 km west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan (Outside PAR)

Tuesday, September 27, 2 p.m. - 900 kim west of Central Luzon (Outside PAR)

The Office of Civil Defense said that the number of individuals affected by the strongest typhoon to batter the Philippines so far this year remains “very small” as of Monday afternoon.

There were 5,760 people from 84 barangays identified directly affected by the effects of the weather condition. However, six casualties have already been recorded.

The country’s agricultural sector took the hit with damage estimated at P141.38 million as of Monday, based on data from the Department of Agriculture. While it is subject to validation, this may mean that around P141.38-million worth of rice, corn, and other crops are no longer usable because of the typhoon.

Nueva Ecija, among the provinces severely affected by the typhoon, has declared a state of calamity.