Leni Robredo runs for Naga Mayor, announces local slate

Former vice president Leni Robredo poses for a photo with Team Naga on October 4, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Former Vice President Leni Robredo announced on Friday that she was running for Naga City mayor.

Robredo ran in the 2022 national elections for president but lost to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Now, if Marcos comes to Naga City, Robredo might have to welcome him if she wins the mayoral slot.

“Pinaka hinahanap ko lang yung community work, na tinging ko mas mabibigyan ako ng pagkakataon yun pag local executive post ang hawakan ko instead of the Senate,” Robredo said in a media interview.

(What I am looking for the most is the community work that I have a better chance of doing in a local executive post instead of the Senate.)

Robredo also announced in a Facebook post her allies in “Team Naga”. Outgoing Camarines Sur Rep. Gabby Bordado will run alongside her for vice mayor. Bordado was also her late husband Jesse Robredo’s vice mayor.

The following are running as Robredo’s council:

Outgoing City Administrator Elmer Baldemoro

Incumbent Councilor Jess Albeus

Incumbent Councilor Gayle Abonal-Gomez

Outgoing City Budget Officer Frank Mendoza

Lawyer Areiz Macaraig

Former City Health Officer Dr. Butch Borja

Former Councilor Miles Raquid-Arroyo

Incumbent Councilor Omar Buenafe

Incumbent Councilor Jose Perez

Incumbent Councilor Oying Rosales

“A tradition started by her late husband, long-time Naga City Mayor Jesse Robredo, all aspiring candidates were vetted based on a criteria that included integrity, character, experience, and contribution to people empowerment. Over 2,000 Nagueños participated in this process,” said a post from Leni’s Facebook.

Notable politicans have recently visited Robredo in Naga, including Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr., who is running for senator. Current Vice President Sara Duterte also recently visited Robredo.