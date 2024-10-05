^

Nation

Ex-VP Leni Robredo submits COC for mayoral bid in Naga City

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
October 5, 2024 | 11:30am
Ex-VP Leni Robredo submits COC for mayoral bid in Naga City
Former Vice President Leni Robredo visits the tomb of her late husband, Jesse Robredo, before filing her certificate of candidacy on Oct. 5, 2024.
Leni Robredo via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Former Vice President Leni Robredo has officially filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) for the mayoral race in Naga City, a day after she announced the candidates who will run under her slate in next year’s midterm elections.

The former president was welcomed by a crowd of supporters as she submitted her COC at the local Commission on Elections (Comelec) office. She was accompanied by her daughters Aika and Jillian.

Robredo, 59, will run for mayor under the Liberal Party, with Camarines Sur Rep. Gabriel Bordado as her running mate.

Prior to filing her COC, the former vice president visited the tomb of her late husband, Jesse Robredo, who was also a former Naga mayor and chief of the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Robredo’s candidacy comes after her defeat in the 2022 presidential race, where she finished in second place with just over 15 million votes, compared to her rival, now-President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who secured more than 31.6 million votes or 58.8% of the total.

Robredo’s political journey

Robredo entered the political arena after the untimely passing of her husband Jesse, who served as a respected member of the Cabinet under former President Benigno Aquino III. He tragically died in a plane crash in 2012.

Starting her career as a lawyer advocating for marginalized farmers and survivors of domestic violence, Robredo served a single term in the House of Representatives before winning the vice presidency in a tightly contested race in 2016 against Marcos.

Her outspoken criticism of President Rodrigo Duterte's controversial drug war and other policies drew his ire, leading to relentless attacks against her throughout his administration.

vuukle comment

BONGBONG MARCOS

LENI ROBREDO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Teves brother seeks Negros Oriental governor’s post

By Gilbert Bayoran | 12 hours ago
Pryde Henry Teves, brother of expelled Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves, is running for governor of Negros Oriental under the Liberal Party (LP).
Nation
fbtw
P3.48 million marijuana seized in Kalinga

P3.48 million marijuana seized in Kalinga

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
A suspected drug pusher was arrested after handing about 49 kilos of marijuana, estimated to be worth P3.48 million, to Philippine...
Nation
fbtw
Police arrest 41 threat group members in Zamboanga City

Police arrest 41 threat group members in Zamboanga City

By Roel Pareño | 12 hours ago
The intensified police law enforcement campaign led to the arrest of at least 41 members of different threat groups in Zamboanga...
Nation
fbtw
Police officer believed involved in Barayuga murder missing

Police officer believed involved in Barayuga murder missing

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
A police officer who allegedly played a role in the murder of former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) board secretary...
Nation
fbtw
P.5 million shabu seized in Pasig, Manila

P.5 million shabu seized in Pasig, Manila

By Emmanuel Tupas | 5 days ago
Three persons were arrested after they allegedly yielded methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu valued at P514,000 in Pasig...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Vico accuses possible rival of links to Miru

Vico accuses possible rival of links to Miru

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 12 hours ago
Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto has accused his opponent for the city’s mayoral post in next year’s elections of alleged...
Nation
fbtw
Pasay POGO hub raid nets 6 Chinese bosses

Pasay POGO hub raid nets 6 Chinese bosses

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
Six of the over 260 people rounded up in a Philippine offshore gaming operator hub in Pasay City on Thursday night are Chinese...
Nation
fbtw
Yap seeks fresh mandate with United Benguet bets

Yap seeks fresh mandate with United Benguet bets

By Artemio Dumlao | 17 hours ago
Rep. Eric Go Yap (Benguet, Lone District) is seeking another fresh term as Benguet representative vowing to further...
Nation
fbtw
Jessy Mendiola: Luis Manzano's Batangas vice-governor bid 'not part of plan'

Jessy Mendiola: Luis Manzano's Batangas vice-governor bid 'not part of plan'

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
Actress Jessy Mendiola expressed her full support for her husband Luis Manzano's intention to run for vice-governor in Batangas...
Nation
fbtw
P400,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes seized by PRO-9 cops

P400,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes seized by PRO-9 cops

By John Unson | 21 hours ago
Policemen seized P400,000 worth of Indonesian-made cigarettes in an anti-smuggling operation in Barangay Guintolan in Imelda,...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with