Ex-VP Leni Robredo submits COC for mayoral bid in Naga City

Former Vice President Leni Robredo visits the tomb of her late husband, Jesse Robredo, before filing her certificate of candidacy on Oct. 5, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Former Vice President Leni Robredo has officially filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) for the mayoral race in Naga City, a day after she announced the candidates who will run under her slate in next year’s midterm elections.

The former president was welcomed by a crowd of supporters as she submitted her COC at the local Commission on Elections (Comelec) office. She was accompanied by her daughters Aika and Jillian.

Robredo, 59, will run for mayor under the Liberal Party, with Camarines Sur Rep. Gabriel Bordado as her running mate.

Prior to filing her COC, the former vice president visited the tomb of her late husband, Jesse Robredo, who was also a former Naga mayor and chief of the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Robredo’s candidacy comes after her defeat in the 2022 presidential race, where she finished in second place with just over 15 million votes, compared to her rival, now-President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who secured more than 31.6 million votes or 58.8% of the total.

Robredo’s political journey

Robredo entered the political arena after the untimely passing of her husband Jesse, who served as a respected member of the Cabinet under former President Benigno Aquino III. He tragically died in a plane crash in 2012.

Starting her career as a lawyer advocating for marginalized farmers and survivors of domestic violence, Robredo served a single term in the House of Representatives before winning the vice presidency in a tightly contested race in 2016 against Marcos.

Her outspoken criticism of President Rodrigo Duterte's controversial drug war and other policies drew his ire, leading to relentless attacks against her throughout his administration.