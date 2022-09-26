^

Headlines

Citing initial data, OCD says number of people affected by 'Karding' is 'very small'

Philstar.com
September 26, 2022 | 4:55pm
Citing initial data, OCD says number of people affected by 'Karding' is 'very small'
A family with their belongings arrive at an evacuation center in Quezon City on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as Super Typhoon Karding (Noru) slammed into the Philippines.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Though it acknowledged that much of its data was still incomplete, the Office of Civil Defense said in its latest situation report that the number of people affected by Super Typhoon Karding (international name Noru) was still "very small" as of Monday afternoon. 

At a press briefing later Monday afternoon, Assistant Secretary Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV, Civil Defense spokesperson said that 5,760 persons from just 84 barangays were listed as being directly affected by the effects of the rains.

After much of the day passed with no word on casualties from the storm, Alejandro on Monday afternoon said that the OCD was still waiting on its regional offices to update their reports. 

As of this post, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council has yet to release an updated report on casualties. Asked about reports of fatalities in Burdeos town in Quezon, Alejandro said the NDRRMC would still have to check. 

Most figures given by the office were still for confirmation, Alejandro said, adding the office expects more reports to come in within the day. However, he said that Bulacan, Quezon Province, and Nueva Ecija are the hardest-hit areas by Karding.

"As we speak, reports are still coming in and we will be updating this," he said in mixed Filipino and English. "Of course, we still expect other reports to come in today from Quezon where there are initial reports that some roads and infrastructure were damaged."

The office had recorded a total value loss of P141.38 million so far in agriculture with over 16,200 hectares of land damaged by the heavy rains.

RELATED: 'Karding' to push inflation and rice prices up, crimp economy's growth

The deaths of five rescuers have also been confirmed by local officials, though NDRRMC spokesperson Mark Timbal said in a message to reporters, though he was careful to add that the council was still waiting on other details including their identities and causes of death.

Earlier, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said that 74,542 individuals or 19,368 families were preemptively evacuated ahead of Karding's onslaught.

Alejandro said that as of Monday afternoon, that number has climbed to 78,907.

RELATED: PAGASA modernization brings hope for better weather forecasting

In a separate advisory, the Philippine Coast Guard said it was monitoring a total of 1,138 passengers, drivers, and cargo helpers; 24 rolling cargoes; 3 vessels; and 35 motorbancas stranded. 

Fifty-eight vessels and nine motorbancas were also recorded taking shelter in the Southern Tagalog, National Capital Region, and Central Luzon regions.

Alejandro also echoed sentiments of national government agencies that local officials were able to prepare for the onslaught of Karding before it made landfall. 

He added that another major factor was the "awareness of the public of what should be done during calamities," saying many were willing to comply with the evacuations. 

"Every time there's a typhoon, our processes get better. This time there were many offices that implemented preparedness activities," Alejandro said in Filipino. "We have seen substantial improvement in the coordination among offices and local governments."

OFFICE OF CIVIL DEFENSE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
&lsquo;Karding&rsquo; makes second landfall in Aurora
play

‘Karding’ makes second landfall in Aurora

21 hours ago
Karding was last seen over the coastal waters of General Nakar, with peak winds of 185 kilometers an hour and gusts of up...
Headlines
fbtw
Six people killed in onslaught of 'Karding'

Six people killed in onslaught of 'Karding'

By Ron Lopez | 6 hours ago
The strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year left at least six people dead, authorities said Monday, after heavy...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Typhoon Karding

LIVE updates: Typhoon Karding

21 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Karding".
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 3 lifted as &lsquo;Karding&rsquo; continues to move away

Signal No. 3 lifted as ‘Karding’ continues to move away

8 hours ago
Karding was last seen 190 kilometers west of Dagupan City in Pangasinan, with peak winds of 140 kph near the center and gusts...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines does not need money from POGOs &ndash; senator

Philippines does not need money from POGOs – senator

By Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
The country does not need the trickling revenues from Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs), which are not only unstable...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
DOH: 17,891 new COVID cases since September 19

DOH: 17,891 new COVID cases since September 19

38 minutes ago
Cases averaged 2,556 a day from September 19 to 25. The figure was 22% higher than the number of infections recorded from...
Headlines
fbtw
Canada to fund P590M in projects on climate financing, BARMM development

Canada to fund P590M in projects on climate financing, BARMM development

1 hour ago
“This funding builds on the newly created $1 million Canada-ASEAN trust fund that Minister Ng announced at the ASEAN...
Headlines
fbtw
LTFRB allows standing passengers in PUVs in areas under Alert Level 1

LTFRB allows standing passengers in PUVs in areas under Alert Level 1

2 hours ago
According to LTFRB Memorandum Circular No. 2022-070 sent to reporters Monday afternoon, only Public Utility Buses and Modern...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, world leaders urged to ramp up climate action after 'Karding' onslaught

Philippines, world leaders urged to ramp up climate action after 'Karding' onslaught

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Scientists warn that storms are becoming more intense as the planet continues to heat up because of human-induced climate...
Headlines
fbtw
Integrated Bar, PJA: Don't tolerate personal attacks and threats vs judges

Integrated Bar, PJA: Don't tolerate personal attacks and threats vs judges

By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
"Stating rational observations on the decisions of the judiciary is normal. Attacking its members and threatening them with...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with