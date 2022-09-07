Philippines pandemic task force recommends lifting outdoor mask mandate

In this photo taken on August 22, 2022, parents accompany their children on their first day of face-to-face classes at the Concepcion Elementary School in Marikina.

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s pandemic task force is recommending to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to make the wearing of masks voluntary in outdoor settings, Malacañang announced Wednesday.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said the Inter-agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has recommended to “liberalize mask wearing mandate and make mask wearing outdoors voluntary across the country.”

“This will be optional in open spaces or non-crowded outdoor areas with good ventilation, provided that senior citizens and those immunocompromised individuals are highly encouraged to continue wearing masks,” Angeles said.

She added that a pilot test of the total lifting of the mask mandate may happen towards the last quarter of the year, as long as there is an improvement in the country’s uptake of COVID-19 boosters.

Just last week, the Department of Health which is part of the IATF, said it was still too soon to abandon the mask mandate following Cebu City’s order making masking optional outdoors.

“Wearing a mask is just a small sacrifice to protect ourselves. When we protect ourselves, we can also protect our family members,” DOH officer-in-charge Ma. Rosario Vergeire said then.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.