^

Headlines

Marcos Jr., House leaders remember Ramos for leadership and service

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
August 1, 2022 | 5:58pm
Marcos Jr., House leaders remember Ramos for leadership and service
(FILES) This file photo taken on August 13, 2016 shows Philippines' former president Fidel Ramos gesturing during a press conference at Camp Aguinaldo in Manila. Former Philippine president Fidel Ramos, who oversaw a rare period of steady growth and peace that won him the reputation as one of the country's most effective leaders ever, has died aged 94, officials said on July 31, 2022.
AFP / Noel Celis

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared a ten-day period of national mourning for former President Fidel V. Ramos, who died on Sunday.

Marcos issued the proclamation to "pay tribute to an esteemed leader who has dedicated his life to public service and has left a lasting mark on our country" on Sunday, a copy of which was released on Monday.

A resolution was also filed at the House of Representatives, where the president’s cousin and son sit as House speaker and senior deputy majority leader respectively, expressing condolences to the family of Ramos, who was chairperson emeritus of the resurgent Lakas-CMD party.

READ: Philstar NewsLab: 31 Years of Amnesia: The Blame Game

While both documents remembered Ramos as a visionary president with a long storied career in the military and as a "true statesman", the tributes omitted his pivotal role in the EDSA People Power Revolution that ousted clan patriarch Ferdinand Marcos in 1986.

Among the signatories of the resolution are House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe and Senior Deputy Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” Marcos, and Minority Leader Marcelino Libanan (4PS party-list).

The House leaders remembered Ramos for his distinguished career as a military officer and a president whose vision "paved the way for real economic gains."

The four-page resolution also hailed Ramos’ socio-economic framework, his numerous abd notable executive orders and for being one of the founders of Lakas-CMD,

"A pillar of strength, and a true statesman, the demise of the former President Fidel Valdez Ramos is a huge loss to the whole country, and he will always be remembered as one of the great leaders who took good governance to heart," the resolution read.

Ramos and Marcoses

Ramos was a second cousin of the elder Marcos and headed the Philippine Constabulary during Martial Law until but he and then-Defense Secretary Juan Ponce Enrile — key figures in the EDSA event that toppled the dictatorship — staged a coup d’etat against Marcos. Opposition figures and Church leaders later urged people to go to EDSA to help protect Ramos and Enrile from the military.

In an interview with Los Angeles Times in 1992, Ramos was quoted as saying "I would think Martial Law would be more harsh if I were not around… Because I was the senior general who could say no to Mr. Marcos."

According to Amnesty International, the elder Marcos' Martial Law rule from 1972 to 1981, saw about 70,000 imprisoned, 34,000 tortured and 3,240 killed. The president and his political allies dispute the number. 

READ: Asked about Martial Law abuse, Marcos questions Amnesty International data

After toppling the dictatorship, Enrile became then President Corazon Aquino’s defense chief, but later resigned and ran for senator.

Ramos was appointed Armed Forces of the Philippines chief-of-staff and eventually defense secretary.

Enrile has since joined the Marcos Jr. Cabinet as chief legal counsel. — with a report from The STAR

FERDINAND MARCOS JR

FIDEL RAMOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcos fills chief seats at AFP, PNP, NBI

Marcos fills chief seats at AFP, PNP, NBI

4 hours ago
In a series of statements on Monday, the Office of the Press Secretary said Marcos Jr. chose Lt. Gen. Bartolome Vicente O....
Headlines
fbtw
Fidel V. Ramos, Philippines' 12th president, 94

Fidel V. Ramos, Philippines' 12th president, 94

1 day ago
Born in Lingayen, Pangasinan, Ramos turned 94 in March.
Headlines
fbtw
LGBTQ community confronts &lsquo;excruciating&rsquo; monkeypox &ndash; and its stigma

LGBTQ community confronts ‘excruciating’ monkeypox – and its stigma

1 day ago
The spread of the monkeypox virus and its prevalence among gay men has raised widespread fear, growing anger and a number...
Headlines
fbtw
'Death of a great statesman': Former presidents pay tribute to Fidel Ramos

'Death of a great statesman': Former presidents pay tribute to Fidel Ramos

7 hours ago
Former Philippine presidents Rodrigo Duterte and Joseph Ejercito Estrada mourned the death of their predecessor, Fidel V....
Headlines
fbtw
Pagasa: 2-3 tropical cyclones may enter PAR in August

Pagasa: 2-3 tropical cyclones may enter PAR in August

8 hours ago
The Philippines can expect two to three tropical cyclones to enter the Philippine area of responsibility in the month of...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Elections data is 'safe' as Comelec probes Manila office fire

Elections data is 'safe' as Comelec probes Manila office fire

10 hours ago
The Commission on Elections on Monday morning said investigation is ongoing into the fire incident that hit its main office...
Headlines
fbtw
Post-election musings

Post-election musings

By Kim Bay | 9 days ago
The dust has settled, it seems.
Headlines
fbtw
P211-M daily campaign ad spend shows 'we can't have poor candidates'

P211-M daily campaign ad spend shows 'we can't have poor candidates'

11 days ago
With the P211-million daily spend, national candidates are estimated to have availed of P18.425-billion worth of ads during...
Headlines
fbtw
82% of Filipinos trust results of 2022 elections &mdash; Pulse Asia

82% of Filipinos trust results of 2022 elections — Pulse Asia

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 14 days ago
Results of a nationwide poll of 1,200 adults conducted from June 24 to 27 showed 82% of respondent saying they have big trust...
Headlines
fbtw
Registration for barangay, SK elections begins on Monday

Registration for barangay, SK elections begins on Monday

July 3, 2022 - 3:57pm
Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections will be held on December 5.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos sticks to 'unity' as term starts, salutes workers as plans remain undetailed

Marcos sticks to 'unity' as term starts, salutes workers as plans remain undetailed

By Kristine Joy Patag | June 30, 2022 - 5:43pm
A promise to rid the country of drugs and criminality in three to six months catapulted former President Rodrigo Duterte to...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with