Diplomats honor late ‘foreign policy’ president Fidel V. Ramos

Decorated statesman and military officer former president Fidel V. Ramos was reported dead on July 31, 2022 following COVID-19 complications.

MANILA, Philippines — Diplomats here and abroad celebrate the life and legacy of late president Fidel V. Ramos, whom the Department of Foreign Affairs said is “widely considered as a ‘foreign policy president.’”

The DFA said Ramos, fondly called “FVR,” was instrumental in shaping the country’s foreign policy of multilateral and economic diplomacy, taking advantage of the post-Cold War opportunities to the advantage of the Philippines.

Ramos’ presidency is also remembered for the Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos Act, "which decreed higher standards of protection and the promotion of the welfare of migrant Filipino workers, their families and distressed Filipinos abroad."

"The son of former Foreign Secretary Narciso R. Ramos, brother of two diplomats, and a member of the Philippine Expeditionary Force to Korea, President Ramos demonstrated a keen understanding of government service and a strong work ethic that inspired generations of public servants," the DFA said.

The decorated statesman died on Sunday.

Meanwhile, other members of the diplomatic community also paid their tribute to the late president.

The French Embassy in the Philippines mourns Ramos, who received a French Legion of Honor, the Grand Cross. A Legion award is considered the highest French order of merit and Ramos received the highest rank order.

The French Embassy in the Philippines mourns Ramos, who received a French Legion of Honor, the Grand Cross. A Legion award is considered the highest French order of merit and Ramos received the highest rank order.

British, Japanese, and Chinese envoys to the Philippines also extended their respective condolences following Ramos’ passing.

Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian said the late chief executive was one of the first to suggest the “Asian Forum" in 1998. Huang also said Ramos served as a former chairman of the Boao Forum for Asia, remembering Ramos to have “played an indispensable role” in the forum where government and business leaders along with academics shared ideas.

Ramos was also lauded by the German Embassy in Manila as a leader who “successfully advocated for stronger Philippine-German trade and business relations."

The US Embassy in the Philippines also expressed its sincerest condolences following Ramos’ passing. Ramos graduated from the US Military Academy in 1950, where he also received a distinguished graduate award. Ramos eventually served as the Philippines’ military chief and defense secretary.

"As a longtime friend and partner of the United States, his contributions to the US-Philippines bilateral relationship and advancing our shared goals of peace and democracy will always be remembered," the US Embassy said.

The delegation of the European Union (EU) in the Philippines also extended their condolences to the Filipinos and the Ramos family on Sunday, remembering the late chief executive as a "dedicated statesman and a friend of the EU."

"FVR was a pillar of democracy and an icon of [the] EDSA Revolution," the EU delegation in the Philippines said.

Ramos was instrumental in the revolution that toppled the dictatorship of former president Ferdinand Marcos Sr.