Over 800 adolescents aged 12 to 17 got booster doses vs COVID-19 â€” DOH

Over 800 adolescents aged 12 to 17 got booster doses vs COVID-19 — DOH

Philstar.com
July 2, 2022 | 4:45pm
The general pediatric population (children aged 12 to 17 years old) receives the first dose of Pfizer vaccine at the Marikina Sports Center,
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Over 800 adolescents aged 12 to 17 received booster shots against COVID-19 since the start of the program's roll-out, the Department of Health reported on Saturday. 

Immunocompromised minors aged 12 to 17, classified under the A3 priority group, were deemed eligible to receive their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, also known as the booster shot, the agency earlier said this week.

"According to the latest vaccination report from the NVOC (National Vaccination Operations Center), as of June 29, 2022, 801 individuals from the A3 12-17 age group have been given booster doses," DOH told reporters over Viber on Saturday.

The department cited waning immunity from the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines as one of the reasons on why there has been a recent uptick in infections. 

DOH Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje previously said they wanted to start the roll-out of the booster doses for children ahead of the scheduled face-to-face classes this year. She added that they will prioritize the immunocompromised ones before the rest of the pediatric populations. 

The NVOC said that the first booster vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 17 must be from Pfizer-BioNTech, and should be given at least five months after the second dose of the primary series, regardless of the brand of the primary series vaccine.

COVID-19 protocols in place

As it waits for a new DOH Secretary to be announced, the agency continues to implement the current pandemic response protocols, such as enforcing the face mask mandate, which was championed by former chief Francisco Duque III. 

"The country’s COVID-19 response actions, along with actions for all other non-COVID health matters, continue through senior DOH officials supervising specific bureaus. offices and units. We await and are ready for the announcement of the next Secretary of Health," the department said. 

It added that the country's COVID-19 response is in "status quo" unless they receive new directives from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. 

Marcos Jr. has announced several members who will occupy seats in his Cabinet, all of whom took their oaths of office on June 30. However, some key positions remain unfilled, including the post for DOH Secretary. — Angelica Y. Yang

