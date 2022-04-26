DOH coordinating with jab hubs after non-immunocompromised got 2nd booster shots

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health said it is coordinating with vaccination centers after receiving reports that second COVID-19 booster shots were administered to health workers and senior citizens during the initial rollout of additional doses for immunocompromised individuals.

The government started giving second booster doses on Monday, but only for immunocompromised adults, as recommended by the Health Technology Assessment Council.

People with weakened immune system include transplant recipients, patients with active cancer, HIV, those undergoing steroid treatments, and are bedridden.

In a statement Tuesday, the DOH said it is looking into reports that a hospital in Metro Manila administered boosters to medical workers and senior citizens who are not immunocompromised.

“Hospital management has explained that they unintentionally misinterpreted guidelines,” the agency said.

“The DOH and the National Vaccination Operations Center (NVOC) are currently coordinating with the relevant health care facilities and vaccination sites to prevent further instances of these events. The facilities in question have now since returned to administering boosters to ICPs only,” it added.

The HTAC is still reviewing evidence for senior citizens and healthcare workers, the DOH said.

Authorities target to give boosters to around 690,000 immunocompromised people to increase their protection against COVID-19 and its variants.

More than 67.4 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Of the figure, only 12.9 million people have gotten booster shots.