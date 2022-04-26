DOH coordinating with jab hubs after non-immunocompromised got 2nd booster shots
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health said it is coordinating with vaccination centers after receiving reports that second COVID-19 booster shots were administered to health workers and senior citizens during the initial rollout of additional doses for immunocompromised individuals.
The government started giving second booster doses on Monday, but only for immunocompromised adults, as recommended by the Health Technology Assessment Council.
People with weakened immune system include transplant recipients, patients with active cancer, HIV, those undergoing steroid treatments, and are bedridden.
In a statement Tuesday, the DOH said it is looking into reports that a hospital in Metro Manila administered boosters to medical workers and senior citizens who are not immunocompromised.
“Hospital management has explained that they unintentionally misinterpreted guidelines,” the agency said.
“The DOH and the National Vaccination Operations Center (NVOC) are currently coordinating with the relevant health care facilities and vaccination sites to prevent further instances of these events. The facilities in question have now since returned to administering boosters to ICPs only,” it added.
The HTAC is still reviewing evidence for senior citizens and healthcare workers, the DOH said.
Authorities target to give boosters to around 690,000 immunocompromised people to increase their protection against COVID-19 and its variants.
More than 67.4 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Of the figure, only 12.9 million people have gotten booster shots.
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection."
The Department of Health – 9 (DOH) reported a very low turnout for the third phase of the National Vaccination Day against COVID-19 in the Zamboanga Peninsula region.
Angeline Jaldon, DOH-9 information officer, said based on the report of the Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (RESU), only 16,976 or 10% of their target 169,764 eligible individuals showed up.
Jaldon said the low turnout was attributed to complacency and lack of interest to get inoculated.
The DOH regional office is looking into what strategies local government units used to convince constitutents to get vaccinated.
The low turnout may also have kept Zamboanga Peninsula among the areas in Mindanao at high risk from COVID-19. —The STAR/Roel Pareño
The Philippines will roll out its vaccination program for children aged 5 to 11 years old on February 4.
The pandemic task force says Pfizer vaccines exclusive for kids will arrive this week.
The percentage of the population with full vaccination has reached almost 50% at 53 million, says National Task Force adviser Dr. Ted Herbosa.
In an interview with dzBB, Herbosa suggests that five million more have yet to receive their second vaccine dose.
"Around 58 million have received at least the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 and 4.7 million have been jabbed with a booster," he says in Filipino.
View the COVID-19 and Vaccination Dashboard for the latest figures on the pandemic in the Philippines.
Starting December 1, the vaccination of employees required to work on-site will be mandatory in the public and private sector in areas with sufficient COVID-19 jabs supply.
"However, eligible employees who remain to be unvaccinated may not be terminated but they shall be required to undergo regular RT-PCR testing, or antigen tests, at their own expense," Malacañang says.
