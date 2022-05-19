40.6M Filipinos yet to receive COVID-19 boosters â€” DOH

^

40.6M Filipinos yet to receive COVID-19 boosters — DOH

May 19, 2022 | 5:25pm
Medical workers prepare Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 coronavirus vaccines during an inoculation drive at a school gym in Taguig City, suburban Manila on December 6, 2021.
MANILA, Philippines — Around 40 million Filipinos eligible for COVID-19 boosters have yet to receive additional shots, the Department of Health said Thursday.

In a message to reporters, the DOH said there are 54.4 million individuals due for booster doses.

Of the figure, 25% or 13.7 million people have been boosted.

“There are 40.6 million left to be boosted,” the agency said.

Health authorities have been urging Filipinos to get boosters which provide additional protection against COVID-19 variants.

The DOH announced Wednesday that senior citizens and frontline health workers may now receive booster jabs.

Health authorities started giving second boosters doses to immunocompromised adults in April.

Latest data from the government showed that 68.6 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

fbtw
