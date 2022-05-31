DSWD: Guidelines on discount for online purchases of seniors, PWDs finally signed

MANILA, Philippines — After long-winding delays, the joint memorandum circular providing senior citizens and persons with disabilities a 20% discount on their online purchases of essential goods and commodities was finally signed on May 6, the Department of Social Welfare and Development disclosed Tuesday.

To recall, the JMC No. 1, Series of 2022 provides clear guidelines on the provision of the mandatory statutory benefits and privileges to senior citizens and persons with disabilities for their purchases through online platforms and phone calls or SMS.

Under the new guidelines, senior citizens and PWDs are entitled to avail the 20% discount on the online purchase of goods that are vital for their sustenance like rice, bread, milk, water, liquefied petroleum gas, among others.

Included also in the list of goods that they can purchase with discount are those considered prime commodities such as veterinary products, poultry feeds, condiments, construction materials, batteries, electrical supplies, papers, soap, flour, fertilizer, pesticides, paper, school supplies, and others.

However, the senior citizens and PWDs can avail of the discount on the purchase of the said items not exceeding P1,300 per calendar week, in online and offline transactions, and without carryover of the unused amount.

Likewise, the said amount must be spent for the personal and exclusive consumption of the senior citizen and the PWD, and the amount must be spent on at least four kinds of items of basic goods and prime commodities.

"To avail of the discount, one must declare to the merchant, prior to the placement of orders, that he or she is a senior citizen or a Person with Disability, and provide necessary documents, such as the scanned copy or screenshot of ID and the front and last page of the purchase booklet. The same proof of discount entitlement should be presented upon the delivery of goods and orders," the DSWD's statement reads.

With the JMC in place, business establishments are "urged to honor the privileges" granted to senior citizens and PWDs by adopting the appropriate system or improving their existing system that ensures the 20% is given to them whenever they purchase goods or services whether in online, telephone or mobile transactions.

It was ratified by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Trade and Industry, National Commission of Senior Citizens, National Council on Disability Affairs, Department of Health, Department of the Interior and Local Government, and Bureau of Internal Revenue.