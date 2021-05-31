




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Rules on online discounts for PWDs, seniors still pending months after request
This undated file photo shows senior citizens wearing face masks.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos, file

                     

                        

                           
Rules on online discounts for PWDs, seniors still pending months after request

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - May 31, 2021 - 4:42pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Discounts for persons with disabilities and senior citizens in online commerce may soon be added to the cart, the Department of Social Welfare and Development confirmed. 



In a letter addressed to consumer advocacy group Laban Konsyumer, Inc., Social Welfare Undersecretary Aimee Torrefranca-Neri said that the DSWD, together with the Department of Trade and Industry, have "already formulated the appropriate guidelines" for discounts on online purchases for the two sectors. 





DTI Undersecretary for Consumer Protection Ruth Castelo also confirmed this in a text message to Philstar.com but said the departments were "still working on it."



DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao also said in a text message that consultation with other national government agencies was ongoing, months after the original calls were made. 



They did not say when the guidelines are expected to be released.



"Said guidelines [have] been subjected for consultation with other appropriate government agencies or office for its proper efficacy," the DSWD's letter dated May 20, a copy of which was acquired by Philstar.com, said. 



"The DSWD fully supports the concern...in the observation of the statutory privileges granted to Senior Citizens and Person with Disability when making online transactions or purchases, given the restrictions in the mobility of the said sectors due to their high risk of infection to the coronavirus." 







Photo shows the letter from the DSWD addressed to consumer group Laban Konsyumer, Inc. after the latter called for guidelines for PWDs and senior citizens to avail of discounts in online purchases. The department says it "already formulated" the guidelines on the matter.

Supplied









'Seniors feel restricted, depleted'



The group earlier filed a complaint against the two departments at the Anti-Red Tape Authority citing their "inaction and failure to comply" with earlier commitments to act on their earlier request. 



Against the backdrop of the coronavirus-induced lockdowns, consumers have been forced largely indoors and reliant on online shopping.



Calls for implementing guidelines resounded as early as October 2020, when LKI wrote the DSWD asking for guidelines allowing the two sectors to avail of their discounts and benefits in e-commerce purchases. 



In March, House Deputy Speaker Bernadette Herrera also filed a resolution citing mounting complaints from senior citizens who are unable to avail of their discount privileges on applications like Grab and FoodPanda and arguing that the privilege should apply to such transactions. 



PWDs and seniors are among the poorest in the Philippines. Under the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010 and the Magna Carta for Persons with Disabilities, both sectors are entitled to 20 percent discounts on essential goods and are exempted from paying the 12% value-added tax. 



“Most senior citizens and persons with disabilities above 65 years old purchase food items and other goods online and are not able to claim the discounts granted by law. In most cases, the merchants do not know what and how to grant the discounts," Dimagiba, a lawyer, wrote in the original October 2020 letter addressed to the DSWD. 



"Right now it is important that the spirit of these initiatives is consistent and is carried out for all parties, in order to ease their burden during this tough year, where senior citizens may often feel restricted, depleted, and even powerless," he added. 



Philstar.com sought PWD Philippines for comment. This story will be updated with their response. 



Consumer group: We'll give them benefit of the doubt



No update on the proposed policy has been given since then. 



Sought for comment, LKI president Victor Dimagiba in a text message Monday opted to give the agencies the "benefit of the doubt."



"At best the latest communication is that some sort of guidelines have been prepared and that interagency consultation is ongoing," he told Philstar.com.



"However, our initial letter in the subject matter was dated October 2020. Thus 3 quarters have elapsed and still, senior citizens are deprived of their statutory privileges."



He added that the ARTA has not yet responded to the complaint. 



Philstar.com reached out to ARTA through its public information office but has yet to receive a response. 



READ: Complaint filed vs DSWD, DTI over 'inaction' on online privilege guidelines for PWD, seniors



Grab Philippines: 'We're only the delivery platform' 



Reacting to the House resolution, the consumer group said that in its monitoring, Grab Food and Pabili were among the most "notorious violators."



"Grab Pabili is a double whammy. Food prices are higher than the price tag of the food," he said. 



"In my experience, there are merchants that extend the discount through phone orders but more wildcard instances. For online almost none," he also said. 



In a phone call with Philstar.com in March, Grab Philippines public relations manager Arvi Lopez said the company had not received any queries or communication from DTI or DSWD. 



He said that the company had not received any complaints, saying that the company would "work closely with our merchant-partners and the government" to find a way to implement the discount. 



"Nothing confirmed yet. What was flagged to us really is just the instance coming from representative Herrera...It's important for the public to understand that we are the delivery platform, and so essentially, we're not the restaurant," he said. 



He was careful to point out that the statement was "more aimed to senior citizen discounts" in response to Herrera's House resolution. 



"It's usually the restaurants that give discounts to the PWD. We are the delivery platform that they work with...we need to work with our merchant partners and the government on how to operationalize that."



RELATED: Add to cart: Discounts for seniors, PWDs in online shops



This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
                                                      COVID-19
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL WELFARE AND DEVELOPMENT
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY
                                                      DSWD
                                                      DTI
                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      ONLINE SHOPPING
                                                      PERSONS WITH DISABILITY
                                                      PWDS
                                                      SENIOR CITIZENS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vaccine &lsquo;express lane&rsquo; opened for A1 to A3
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vaccine ‘express lane’ opened for A1 to A3


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Villanueva |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
 An “express lane” for individuals included in the A1 to A3 priority sectors is in place, the Metropolitan Manila...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PDP-Laban leadership hits Palace announcement of nat'l assembly
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PDP-Laban leadership hits Palace announcement of nat'l assembly


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"If this purported council meeting is sanctioned by our Chairman, how come we have not received any formal communication,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ: Cops in drug killings uncooperative
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ: Cops in drug killings uncooperative


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra yesterday admitted difficulty in getting the cooperation of law enforcers in the department’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 International journal publishes results on VCO vs COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
International journal publishes results on VCO vs COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Ranier Allan Ronda |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Results of state-funded clinical trials on virgin coconut oil in Santa Rosa, Laguna, which showed it was an effective “functional...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 With Senate not interested, economic Cha-cha doomed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
With Senate not interested, economic Cha-cha doomed


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Efforts of the House of Representatives to amend prohibitive economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution may have reached...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ-led AO35 to make assessment on killings of peace consultants in Visayas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ-led AO35 to make assessment on killings of peace consultants in Visayas


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Justice-led task force on politically motivated extrajudicial killings will look into whether the killings...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace says fully vaccinated senior citizens should still stay home
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace says fully vaccinated senior citizens should still stay home


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang's spokesperson said senior citizens or people aged 60 years old and above are "especially vulnerable" to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 AstraZeneca delivery for private firms pushed back to July&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AstraZeneca delivery for private firms pushed back to July 


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"We don't have control on this. There are really delays in the whole world."

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Guevarra: Guidelines on arrests of quarantine violators awaiting DILG, PNP chiefs signature
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Guevarra: Guidelines on arrests of quarantine violators awaiting DILG, PNP chiefs signature


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Government guidelines on the arrests of violators of minimum health protocols, including the improper wearing of face masks,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: COVID-19 cases in 'NCR Plus' still decreasing but at slower pace
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: COVID-19 cases in 'NCR Plus' still decreasing but at slower pace


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
“[In] the NCR bubble, although we are seeing a decline in the number of cases, we are seeing the decline is getting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with