Philippines scraps COVID-19 test rule for boosted inbound travelers

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
May 27, 2022 | 4:30pm
Travelers wait at the departure area of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 4 in this undated photo.
The STAR / Rudy Santos

MANILA, Philippines — Inbound travelers no longer need to undergo a pre-departure COVID-19 test provided they are fully vaccinated and have at least one booster shot, the Department of Tourism said Friday. 

The new protocol will take effect on May 30.

According to the DOT, the visitor must be at least 18 years old, and must have received the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines and at least one booster shot.

Also exempted from the pre-departure test requirement are the following:

  • Those aged 12 to 17 who have received their primary COVID-19 vaccines
  • Those aged below 12 and are traveling with fully vaccinated or boost

DOT Secretary Bernadette Puyat said the move will encourage more tourists to visit the country.

“The DOT sees this development as a win for the local tourism industry as welcoming more tourists in the country will yield more revenues for our MSMEs and restore more jobs and livelihoods in the sector,” Puyat said.

The tourism department also announced that travel insurance is “no longer required, “but still highly encouraged,” for arriving passengers.

Over half a million foreign tourist arrivals have been recorded in the country from February 10 to May 25.


