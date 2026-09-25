'Sunshine', 'I'mPerfect' lead PMPC Star Awards for Movies 2026 nominees

Composite photo of Krystel Go in "I'mPerfect" and Maris Racal in "Sunshine"

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila Film Festival winner "I'mPerfect" and Maris Racal-starrer "Sunshine" lead all nominees at the 42nd Star Awards for Movies.

The films scored 13 and 12 nominations, respectively, for this year's awards organized by the Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) composed of entertainment journalists.

The 2026 PMPC Star Awards for Movies will take place this October 25, Sunday, at the Winford Resort and Casino Manila.

The 13 nominations for "I'mPerfect" is the most for a mainstream film at this edition. It scored Director and Screenwriter nods for Sigrid Andrea Bernardo, while lead stars Earl Amaba and Krystel Go are up for Loveteam of the Year on top of individual Best New Actor nods.

"I'mPerfect" will go up against "Bar Boys: After School", "Call Me Mother", "Manila's Finest", "Quezon", "The Delivery Rider" and "Unmarry" in the coveted Movie of the Year category.

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"Manila's Finest" and "Quezon" both scored 11 nominations each and will go head-to-head in several of them, highlighted by the Actor of the Year race between Piolo Pascual and Jericho Rosales.

"Sunshine", on the other hand, leads all independent films with its dozen nominations, including Indie Movie of the Year, Actress of the Year for Maris, and several nods for director Antoinette Jadaone.

The only other movies with at least nominations are "Bar Boys: After School", "Meet, Greet & Bye" also starring Piolo", "Journeyman" and "Lasting Moments."

Veteran actress Vilma Santos-Recto, screenwriter National Artist Ricky Lee and audio engineer Albert Michael Idioma will all be inducted into the ceremony's Hall of Fame, while Sharon Cuneta and Rez Cortez will be feted as Nora Aunor Ulirang Artista Lifetime Achievement Awardees.

"Call Me Mother" stars Vice Ganda and Nadine Lustre will be honored as Takilya (box office) King and Queen. Both are also nominated for Actor and Actress of the Year, respectively.

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Here is the full list of nominees:

Movie of the Year

"Bar Boys: After School"

"Call Me Mother"

"I'mPerfect"

"Manila’s Finest"

"Quezon"

"The Delivery Rider"

"Unmarry"

Indie Movie of the Year

"Habang Nilalamon Ng Hydra Ang Kasaysayan"

"Journeyman"

"Lasting Moments"

"Olsen’s Day"

"Sana Sinabi Mo"

"Song Of The Fireflies"

"Sunshine"

Director of the Year

Sigrid Andrea Bernardo ("I'mPerfect")

Cathy Garcia Sampana ("Meet Greet Bye")

Jeffrey Jeturian ('Unmarry")

Kip Oebanda ("Bar Boys: After School")

Lester Pimentel Ong ("The Delivery Rider")

Jun Robles Lana ("Call Me Mother")

Jerrold Tarog ("Quezon")

Indie Movie Director of the Year

Shaira Advincula Antonio ("Sana Sinabi Mo")

Dustin Celestino ("Habang Nilalamon Ng Hydra Ang Kasaysayan")

Lav Diaz ('Magellan")

JP Habac ("Olsen’s Day")

Antoinette Jadaone ("Sunshine")

Christian Paolo Lat and Dominic Lat ("Journeyman")

Fifth Solomon ("Lasting Moments")

Actor of the Year

JM De Guzman ("Lasting Moments")

Vice Ganda ("Call Me Mother")

Joshua Garcia ("Meet Greet Bye")

Baron Geisler ("The Delivery Rider")

Piolo Pascual ("Manila’s Finest")

Jericho Rosales ("Quezon")

JC Santos ("Journeyman")

Actress of the Year

Mylene Dizon ("Habang Nilalamon Ng Hydra Ang Kasaysayan")

Nadine Lustre ("Call Me Mother")

Bela Padilla ("100 Awit Para Kay Stella")

Angelica Panganiban ("Unmarry")

Maris Racal ("Sunshine")

Charo Santos-Concio ("Only We Know")

Maricel Soriano ("Meet Greet Bye")

Supporting Actor of the Year

Will Ashley ("Bar Boys: After School")

Rico Blanco ("Manila’s Finest")

Mon Confiado ("Quezon")

Jake Cuenca ("The Delivery Rider")

Juan Karlos Labajo ("Meet Greet Bye")

Richard Quan ("How To Get Away From My Toxic Family")

Romnick Sarmenta ("Olsen’s Day")

Supporting Actress of the Year

Susan Africa ("How To Get Away From My Toxic Family")

Dolly De Leon ("Habang Nilalamon Ng Hydra Ang Kasaysayan")

Eugene Domingo ("Unmarry")

Jennica Garcia ("Sunshine")

Odette Khan ("Bar Boys: After School")

Rochelle Pangilinan ("Child No. 82, Anak Ni Boy Kana")

Sylvia Sanchez ("I’mPerfect")

New Actor of the Year

Earl Amaba ('I’mPerfect")

Emilio Daez ("Bar Boys: After School")

JM Ibarra ("Child No. 82, Anak Ni Boy Kana")

Robbie Jaworski ("Meet Greet Bye")

River Joseph ("Call Me Mother")

Andres Muhlach ("Minamahal: 100 Bulaklak Para Kay Luna")

Miguel Ordon ("Some Nights I Feel Like Walking")

New Actress of the Year

Morisette Amon ('Song Of The Fireflies")

Klarisse De Guzman ("Bar Boys: After School")

Krystel Go ("I’mPerfect")

Kazel Kinouchi ("Fatherland")

Kai Montinola ("Child No. 82, Anak Ni Boy Kana")

Atasha Muhlach ("Everyone Knows Every Juan")

Fyang Smith ("Shake Rattle & Roll: Evil Spirits," 2025 episode)

Child Performer of the Year

Lucas Andalio ("Call Me Mother")

Juharra Asayo ("How To Get Away From My Toxic Family")

Anika Co ("Sunshine")

Erin Espiritu ("The Caretakers")

Julian Paul Larroder ("Tigkiwili")

Euwenn Mikaell ("The Delivery Rider")

Zac Sibug ("Unmarry")

Ensemble Acting of the Year

"Bar Boys: After School"

"Call Me Mother"

"Everyone Knows Every Juan"

"I’mPerfect"

"Manila’s Finest"

"Meet Greet Bye"

"Quezon"

Indie Ensemble Acting of the Year

"Child No. 82, Anak Ni Boy Kana"

"Fatherland"

"Habang Nilalamon Ng Hydra Ang Kasaysayan"

"Journeyman"

"Lasting Moments"

"Olsen’s Day"

"Sunshine"

Screenwriter of the Year

Jonathan Albano, Patrick Valencia, Cathy Garcia-Sampana ("Meet Greet Bye")

Sigrid Andrea Bernardo ("I’mPerfect")

Jun Robles Lana, Daisy Cayanan, Daniel Saniana ("Call Me Mother")

Moira Lang, Sherad Anthony Sanchez, Michiko Yamamoto ("Manila’s Finest")

Chris Martinez, Therese Cayaba ("Unmarry")

Kip Oebanda, Carlo Enciso Catu, Zig Dulay ("Bar Boys: After School")

Jerrold Tarog, Rody Vera ("Quezon")

Indie Screenwriter of the Year

Dustin Celestino ("Habang Nilalamon Ng Hydra Ang Kasaysayan")

JP Habac, Kristine Parreño Barrameda ("Olsen’s Day")

Antoinette Jadaone ("Sunshine")

Angelo Lacuesta ("Song Of The Fireflies")

Christian Paolo Lat, Anju De Vera ("Journeyman")

Eric Ramos ("Madawag Ang Landas Patungong Pag-Asa")

Fifth Solomon ("Lasting Moments")

Cinematographer of the Year

Berhil Cruz ("Kontrabida Academy")

Odyssey Flores ("The Caretakers")

Pong Ignacio ("Quezon")

Raymond Red ('Manila’s Finest")

Dan Villegas ("Meet Greet Bye")

Boy Yñiguez ("I’mPerfect")

Mo Zee ("Salvageland")

Indie Cinematographer of the Year

Lav Diaz, Artur Tort ("Magellan")

Pong Ignacio ('Song Of The Fireflies")

Dominic Lat ("Journeyman")

Kara Moreno ("Habang Nilalamon Ng Hydra Ang Kasaysayan")

Kara Moreno ("Olsen’s Day")

Pao Orendain ("Lasting Moments")

Pao Orendain ("Sunshine")

Editor of the Year

Chuck Gutierrez ("Bar Boys: After School")

Jay Halili, Noe Paguiligan ("Manila’s Finest")

Marya Ignacio ("I’mPerfect")

Marya Ignacio ("Meet Greet Bye")

Jerrold Tarog ("Quezon")

Noah Tonga ("100 Awit Para Kay Stella")

Ike Veneracion ("Kontrabida Academy")

Indie Editor of the Year

Aaron Alegre, Mark Cyril Bautista ("Journeyman")

Aymer Alquinto ("In Thy Name")

Oniel De Leon ("Olsen’s Day")

Vanessa De Leon ("Child No. 82, Anak Ni Boy Kana")

Benjamin Tolentino ("Sunshine")

Noah Tonga ("Lasting Moments")

John Rogers ("Habang Nilalamon Ng Hydra Ang Kasaysayan")

Production Designer of the Year

Carmela Danao ("Salvageland")

Marielle Hizon ("I’mPerfect")

Ericson Navarro ("P77")

Roma Regala ("The Caretakers")

Digo Ricio ("Manila’s Finest")

Veronica San Antonio ("Kontrabida Academy")

Monica Sebial ("Quezon")

Indie Production Designer of the Year

Leojmhella An-Zyofhea Abalus, Nestor Albrogena Jr. ("Child No. 82, Anak Ni Boy Kana")

Lav Diaz ("Magellan")

Eero Yves Francisco ("Sunshine")

Melvin Lacerna ("Journeyman")

Marta Lovida, Martin Masadao ("Song Of The Fireflies")

Kiko Robles ("Tigkiwili")

Jed Sicangco ("Lasting Moments")

Musical Scorer of the Year

Len Calvo ("I’mPerfect")

Cesar Francis Concio ("Meet Greet Bye")

Francis De Veyra ("KMJS’ Gabi Ng Lagim," Berbalang episode)

Paolo Protacio ("100 Awit Para Kay Stella")

Fred Sandoval, Emerzon Texon ("Manila’s Finest")

Jerrold Tarog ("Quezon")

Emerzon Texon ("Bar Boys: After School")

Indie Musical Scorer of the Year

Paulo Almaden ("Journeyman")

Rico Blanco ("Sunshine")

Len Calvo, Jabby Teotico ("Lasting Moments")

Krina Cayabyab ("Song Of The Fireflies")

Von De Guzman ("Fatherland")

Pepe Manikan ("Child No. 82, Anak Ni Boy Kana")

Francis Reyes ("Sinagtala")

Sound Engineer of the Year

Nioki Aquino ("I’mPerfect")

Lamberto Casas Jr. ("The Caretakers")

Neil Diokno, Allen Roy Santos ("Manila’s Finest")

Jannina Mikaela Minglanilla ("KMJS’ Gabi Ng Lagim," Pocong episode)

Fatima Nerikka Salim, Immanuel Verona ("Quezon")

Fatima Nerikka Salim, Immanuel Verona ("P77")

Allen Roy Santos ("The Delivery Rider")

Indie Sound Engineer of the Year

Lamberto Casas Jr., Kevin Padilla ("Journeyman")

Lamberto Casas Jr. ("Raging")

Vincent Villa ("Sunshine")

Jojo Moll ("Song Of The Fireflies")

Jordi Ribas ('Magellan")

Allen Roy Santos ("Lasting Moments")

Alex Tomboc ("Child No. 82, Anak Ni Boy Kana")

Theme Song of the Year

“Batas Ng Api” ("Kontrabida Academy") Composed and arranged by Teresa Barrozo Lyrics by Erika Estacio Interpreted by Marynor Madamesila

“Kumusta Na” ("100 Awit Para Kay Stella") Composed by Thyro Alfaro Produced by Thyro Alfaro and Jean-Paul Verona Arranged by Justin Garcia Interpreted by Rob Deniel

“May Sarili Tayong Mundo” (Everyone Knows Every Juan) Composed and produced by Alessandra De Rossi and Clem Castro Arranged by Clem Castro (guitars), with Yan Bagay Cruz (bass), Dave Cruz (drums) Interpreted by Alessandra De Rossi

“Minamahal” ("Minamahal: 100 Bulaklak Para Kay Luna") Composed by Earl Agustin and Amiel Isaac Sol Produced by Jean-Paul Verona Arranged by Jean-Paul Verona, John Marc Nabor, Earl Agustin, Dana Paulene Interpreted by Earl Agustin, featuring Dana Paulene

“Sandalan” ("Manila’s Finest") Composed by Vehnee Saturno and Ladine Saturno Produced and arranged by Vehnee Saturno Interpreted by Piolo Pascual



Indie Theme Song of the Year

“Alitaptap” ("Song of the Fireflies") Lyrics by Sarge Lacuesta Composed by Ryan Cayabyab, Krina Cayabyab, Sarge Lacuesta Interpreted by Krystal Brimmer and Loboc Children’s Choir

“‘Di Ko Pinili” ("Co-Love") Lyrics, composed, and arranged by Kiko Salazar Interpreted by Chie

“Habang Buhay Din” ("Sana Sinabi Mo") Lyrics, composed, arranged by Juan Karlos Labajo Performed by Juan Karlos Labajo and juan karlos band

“Mother Betty’s Boy Kana Song” ("Child No. 82, Anak Ni Boy Kana") Lyrics by Tim Rone Villanueva Composed and arranged by Pepe Manikan Interpreted by Irma Adlawan with Franceska Manikan, Natalia Manikan, Pepe Manikan

“Rise Above” ("Sinagtala") Composed by Princess Ybañez Arranged by Francis Reyes Interpreted by Sinagtala (Glaiza De Castro, Rhian Ramos, Arci Muñoz, Rayver Cruz, Matt Lozano)

“Sa Likod Ng Tsapa” (Sa Likod Ng Tsapa: The Story of Col. Hansel M. Marantan") Lyrics and composed by Editha Zaragoza Caduaya Arranged and interpreted by Jerry Angga

“Tigidong” ("Dreamboi") Lyrics and composed by Paul Pablo Arranged by Jhay Ehidio Interpreted by Paul Pablo



Short Movie of the Year

- "Agapito"

- "Angela And Her Dying Lola"

- "Ani Nila"

- "Blooming"

- "Coding Si Papa"

- "City’s Laundry And Taxes"

- "Mamang Sorbetero"

Short Director of the Year

Arvin Belarmino and Kyla Danelle Romero ("Agapito")

Diana Galang ("City’s Laundry And Taxes")

Christian Galit ("Ani Nila")

Jon Galvez ("Lip Sync Assassin")

Mark Terence Molave ("Angela And Her Dying Lola")

Michael Angelo Pogoy ("Coding Si Papa")

Ronnie Ramos ("Blooming")

Documentary of the Year

"Cinemartyrs"

"Eraserheads: Combo On The Run"

"Food Delivery: Fresh From The West Philippine Sea"

"Lakambini: Gregoria De Jesus"

"Sa Likod Ng Tsapa: The Story of Col. Hansel M. Marantan"

Loveteam of the Year

Ashtine Olviga and Andres Muhlach ("Minamahal: 100 Bulaklak Para Kay Luna")

Fyang Smith and JM Ibarra – "SRR: Evil Origins" (“2025” episode)

Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin -- "SRR: Evil Origins" (“2025” episode)

Krystel Go and Earl Amaba ("I’mPerfect")

Bianca De Vera and Dustin Yu ("Love You So Bad")

Bela Padilla and JC Santos ("100 Awit Para Kay Stella")

Kim Chiu and Paolo Avelino ("My Love Will Make You Disappear")

Darling of the Press

Chris Cahilig

Sunshine Cruz

Marcos Mamay

Niño Muhlach

Martin Nievera

Piolo Pascual

Alden Richards

Hall of Fame

Actress of the Year – Vilma Santos-Recto

Screenwriter of the Year – Ricky Lee

Sound Engineer of the Year – Albert Michael Idioma

Nora Aunor Ulirang Artista Lifetime Achievement

Sharon Cuneta

Rez Cortez

Ulirang Alagad ng Pelikula sa Likod ng Kamera Lifetime Achievement

Alex Muhlach

Ethel Ramos Dean’s Lister Award

Erlinda Rapadas

Joe Barrameda

Takilya King and Queen

Vice Ganda (“Call Me Mother”)

Nadine Lustre (“Call Me Mother”)

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