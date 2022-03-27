^

National Unity Party president backs Robredo instead of party choice Marcos

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
March 27, 2022 | 4:42pm
National Unity Party president backs Robredo instead of party choice Marcos
FILE PHOTO: Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez (Davao del Norte), president of Partido Reporma, and other party members endorse Vice President Leni Robredo for president following the exit of the group's standard-bearer and chair Ping Lacson on Thursday, March 24, 2022.
Team Leni Robredo / Philstar.com screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — The National Unity Party president endorsed Vice President Leni Robredo for the country’s top post on Saturday, just days after the party formally backed the presidential candidacy of survey frontrunner Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

In a statement by Robredo’s camp on Sunday, NUP President and Rep. Elpidio Barzaga (Cavite) along with his wife Dasmariñas Mayor Jenny Barzaga officially backed Robredo. 

The district representative was quoted saying that “only one has the experience in the three departments of [the] government]” among all the presidential candidates for the upcoming May polls. The endorsement comes just after NUP endorsed UniTeam presidential bet Marcos Thursday last week

“If we base (it on) her track record, naniwala ako (I believe) that she is the most qualified to be elected as president,” district representative Barzaga said. 

The Barzagas’ son, Dasmariñas city councilor Kiko Barzaga, was with the UniTeam slate in all of its campaign sorties in Cavite.

Cavite is the second most vote-rich province in the country with over 2.3 million votes, with Dasmariñas City alone having 400,000 voters.

Cavite an ‘important battleground’

Meanwhile, at a separate rally in Imus, Rep. Alex Advincula (Cavite) also expressed his support for Robredo. Advincula is currently gunning to be the next mayor of Imus.

“With Advincula and the Barzagas joining the people in supporting Robredo, Cavite has once again become an important battleground for the presidency,” Robredo’s camp said.

Cavite is not Robredo's bailiwick, with fellow presidential candidate Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson hailing from Cavite.

On the other hand, Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla promised to deliver Marcos 800,0000 votes in Cavite. The promise prompted Robredo’s Cavite supporters to show force in her Cavite rally held earlier this month with an “800k minus 1” battle cry, drawing nearly 50,000 “Kakampinks.”

UniTeam returned to the province last week after being invited by Remulla, saying “Cavite has something to prove.” 

Misamis Oriental’s Team Unity also on Team Robredo

In a separate statement on Sunday, Misamis Oriental’s Team Unity led by its gubernatorial aspirant Rep. Juliette Uy (Misamis Oriental) also defied the Marcos NUP endorsement.

Other Team Unity slate members 1st district congressional bet Karen Lagbas, 2nd district congressional aspirant Julio Uy and the 24 mayors under their districts joined Uy in endorsing Robredo.

“She’s in touch with the grassroots. She’s a person worthy of our support. Before she became a public official, she’s already a public servant,” Villanueva mayor Jennie Uy-Mendez was quoted saying.

Team Unity also backed Davao City mayor Sara Duterte’s vice presidential candidacy. A group led by Rep. Joey Salceda (Albay), House Deputy Speaker Rufus Rodriguez (Cagayan de Oro) and Zamboanga City Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco recently launched the Robredo-Sara (Ro-Sa) tandem

“If we base (it on) her track record, naniwala ako (I believe) that she is the most qualified to be elected as president,” district representative Barzaga said. 

These are the latest politicians who expressed support for Robredo's presidential run. Partido Reporma, which Lacson resigned from, switched support and also expressed support for Robredo last week

For Ka Leody’s benefit

Meanwhile, Partido Lakas ng Masa said on Sunday that Leody de Guzman and his slate will benefit from the continued shift in alliances and political affiliations of traditional politicians leading to the May polls. 

“For the longest time, the Filipino masses have been duped into choosing the lesser evil among candidates of the elite class of society,” party chair Sonny Melencio said in a statement.

“These politicians who do not differ in platforms or stances on major issues of the day have camouflaged their political and economic interests with grand gestures and promises of reforms and unity,” he added. 

de Guzman is running alongside PLM’s vice presidential bet Walden Bello and senate slate, which includes labor leader Luke Espirutu as well as environmentalists Roy Cabonegro and David D’Angelo. 

PLM is also hoping to secure congressional seats through the partylist elections. The party is also fielding local candidates. 

LENI ROBREDO

NATIONAL UNITY PARTY
