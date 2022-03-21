Local officials push 'best of both worlds' Robredo-Sara Duterte ticket

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio are the best people to lead the Philippines, especially during a crisis, a group pushing for an alternative tandem for president and vice president

A group supporting the presidential bid of Robredo and the vice-presidential bid of Duterte-Carpio launched “ROSA 2022” in Cagayan de Oro City.

Rep. Joey Salceda (Albay)—the national convenor of ROSA—said he had wanted the presidency to stay with a Mindanaoan and for Duterte-Carpio to run for president to “correct the historical wrongs” done to the region.

He chose Robredo “not because she is the second best” but because Bicol region is also one of the “most neglected parts” of the country.

According to Salceda, a Robredo-Duterte leadership would be “good for the country, good for the economy, good for the provinces, and good for Mindanao.” The former Albay governor is one of the first government officials who expressed support for Robredo and Duterte-Carpio.

He added the tandem will be able to build up investor confidence in the Philippines and get the public to trust the government.

A group in February urged voters in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao to consider an "Is-Sa" ticket of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and Mayor Duterte. Another group made a similar call at a formal launch earlier this month.

A GROUP PUSHING FOR ISKO-SARA TANDEM



Actress Vivian Velez, a prominent Duterte supporter, launched "ISAng Pilipinas" endorsing Isko Moreno and Sara Duterte for the upcoming national elections. | via @JMilSev /Philstar.com pic.twitter.com/iKZfbhtIWJ — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) March 9, 2022

'Both are obsessed with results'

"The candidate that inspires confidence in the future is Vice President Leni Robredo. She knows her economics and she knows her law. She knows her governance too and practices,” Salceda said.

"Above all, like Mayor Sara, she listens. Both are obsessed with results."

If Robredo and Duterte-Carpio win in the May polls, Salceda said he hopes they would work to complete the construction of the Philippine National Railway Bicol line, build Mindanao railway, develop agriculture in the countryside and “wage a war against poverty.”

House Deputy Speaker Rufus Rodriguez (Cagayan de Oro) also said the Robredo-Duterte tandem will lead the country to a “better tomorrow.” His political party, Centrist Democratic Party, earlier endorsed the bids of the two.

Rodriguez added he believes the two public officials will work together should they win together.

The ROSA movement, whose launch happened during the International Women’s Month, had a battlecry: “Women Make Change: Dapat ROSA sa 2022.”

"Sabi nila bakit babae? Sagot ko bakit hindi babae (They said 'why women?' I said, 'why not women')?" Climaco said.

"If we have two women, why not? We have the best of both worlds for Filipino families," she added.

Duterte-Carpio’s presidential bet Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. maintained his lead in a pre-election survey released by Pulse Asia released on March 14, where 60% of respondents said they would vote for him if elections were held during the survey period. Vice President Leni Robredo was a distant second, with only 15% of voter support.

In the same survey, 53% said they would vote for Duterte-Carpio if elections were held then. — Gaea Katreena Cabico