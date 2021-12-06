PNP: Julian Ongpin no longer person of interest in Bree Jonson case

MANILA, Philippines — Julian Ongpin, the son of property developer and former trade secretary Robert Ongpin, is no longer a person of interest in the death of painter Bree Jonson, the chief of the Philippine National Police said Monday.

This is because, the PNP said, "police investigation yielded no sign of foul play to the incident." Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos, PNP chief, said this in a statement as he assured the public that the PNP would cooperate with the Department of Justice in its probe into the matter.

“We will advise PRO1 and the Forensic Group to respond to the request of DOJ regarding the DNA Report. Rest assured that we will cooperate with DOJ, should there be additional queries and requests for documents,” Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos said.

This comes after La Union trial court Judge Romeo Agacita Jr. dismissed the possession of illegal drugs against Ongpin, saying the court was constrained to dismiss the complaint for lack of probable cause to issue warrant of arrest against Ongpin, “in view of the utter non-compliance of the requirements" of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Ongpin was the last person to see Jonson alive before the latter was found dead in a hostel in San Juan, La Union where the two shared a room together. The two tested positive for drug use according to local police. Drug possession is a non-bailable offense.

CCTV footage released by the PNP shows Ongpin and Jonson having a supposed altercation outside their room before Jonson's body was found. Jonson's family has also questioned the scratches visible on Ongpin's arm in photos taken after the incident.

But police officials were quick to adopt Ongpin's narrative that the marks were caused by nails on the window of the bathroom where he claims Jonson tried to commit suicide. Almost immediately after Ongpin's initial arrest, the La Union prosecutor’s office also ordered his release pending preliminary investigation.

Police Regional Office 1 has since filed a motion for reconsideration on the junked drug case.

Philstar.com sought comment from the Jonson family. This story will be updated with their response. — Franco Luna with a report from Kristine Joy Patag

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.