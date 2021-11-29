COVID-19 jabs for kids aged 5-11 could start by January 2022 to combat Omicron variant â€” Galvez

COVID-19 jabs for kids aged 5-11 could start by January 2022 to combat Omicron variant — Galvez

A teenager (C) receives the BioNtech-Pfizer Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine during the innoculation of young people aged 12 to 17, at a school in Taguig City, suburban Manila on November 10, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The government is planning to inoculate more minors by early next year to combat the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a move now being eyed with the threat of the heavily mutated Omicron variant overseas.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr., Monday, says they'll push for COVID-19 vaccines for children aged five to 11 as long as a new emergency use authorization (EUA) is issued by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by the end of 2021.

"Our plan is, once the [EUA] comes out, immediately we will execute it [vaccination]. We plan on doing it by the first quarter of 2022. So January we'll start and we want to finish that immediately in the first quarter," said Galvez in Filipino in an interview by CNN Philippines.

"The goal is that pediatric vaccination should be finished immediately [by the first quarter of 2022] so that our school opening could be started while protecting children from the Omicron [variant]."

FDA director general earlier said that COVID-19 vaccinations for children below 12 could be done by the end of 2021, with Pfizer and Sinovac among the brands already preparing their data and requirements for submission.

So far, only 12-year-olds and above could be given the life-saving vaccines. Dr. Alethea De Guzman, officer in charge of the Department of Health epidemiology bureau, said this morning that the Omicron variant has over 50 mutations which may cause increased transmissibility and immune evasion — a factor that could affect the efficacy of vaccines against the new variant of concern.

However, De Guzman says further studies still need to be done to prove if it spells more hazards to children.

"We don’t know yet the possibilities, the vulnerabilities of children with this [Omicron] variant," adds Galvez.

The DOH last Sunday already reported over 2.83 cases of COVID-19 infections in the Philippines since 2020. Among said number, 48,205 have already died.