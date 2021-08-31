




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Duterte to get report on 'drug war' review this week; public access unsure
                        

                           
Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
August 31, 2021 | 1:08pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Duterte to get report on 'drug war' review this week; public access unsure
File — Police officers investigate an alleged drug dealer killed by an unidentified gunman in Manila.
 AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte is set to receive this week the results of a Department of Justice-led review of 52 "drug war" cases that resulted in deaths but it is unclear if the Commission on Human Rights or the families of people killed in those cases will see the report.



As with the DOJ-led panel's initial report, the report will go to the Palace. Matters like access will be discussed later.





"We are submitting a report to the president this week regarding the findings of the DOJ on the 52 cases of drug deaths turned over to us by the [Philippine National Police]," Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said.



The report will include the panel's recommendations on the 52 cases, he also said. 



Asked on whether access will be given to the CHR or families of the victims, Guevarra only replied: "We’ll deal with that later. We have to submit the report to [the president] first."



Guevarra however assured the public that a summary of the report will be released. "I did it before, I will do it again. At the proper time," he told reporters.



In its initial report, the DOJ-led panel found that police failed to follow standard protocols in more than half of the operations.



A full copy of the initial report has yet to be made public. The Commission on Human Rights has also been pressing the government for access to the findings.



Guevarra, in his statement before the United Nations Human Rights Council, said that CHR would be involved as an independent monitoring body in the panel review.



Calls for ICC probe



Earlier this week, the International Criminal Court Registry released a redacted public report on submissions of "drug war" victims' representations to the tribunal.



The ICC Registry’s Victims Participation and Reparations Section concluded that "victims overwhelmingly support an investigation by the ICC prosecutor into all crimes against humanity allegedly committed in the context of the so called [‘war on drugs’] in the Philippines" from November 2011 to March 17, 2019.



The period covers the time that the Philippines was a member of the ICC.



According to quotes taken from victim representations in the report, they urged the ICC to investigate Duterte and his men because of lack of trust in domestic processes.



"I am grateful ICC gave us the opportunity to participate and hear our views," one victim said.



Another told the ICC: "Duterte must be prosecuted for the many people that he killed; an investigation is important to show the families of those who died that justice can be served… Investigate the police, the higher ups who ordered them to do it. This was the order of the President of the Philippines."



Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, in a separate statement, said the police respects the decision of families to seek the ICC for an investigation as he insisted that the Philippine justice system works.



"Proof of this is the conviction of the policemen for the killing of Kian delos Santos and several other court decisions which have caused the dismissal and imprisonment of other PNP personnel," the police chief said, referring to a conviction recorded in 2018.



Families however continue to report intimidation and coercion by local police urging them not to file formal complaints, according to a global investigative panel. 



Progress in other cases has meanwhile been slow to nonexistent. Even the CHR has said that investigations into thousands of other "drug war" cases are still pending, with only a handful of cases actually reaching the courts.  — with reports from Franco Luna


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
                                                      DRUG WAR
                                                      INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT
                                                      MENARDO GUEVARRA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hong Kong bans PAL flights for 2 weeks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hong Kong bans PAL flights for 2 weeks


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines has been banned from operating passenger flights from Manila to Hong Kong for the next two...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;AstraZeneca vaccines ordered by LGUs arriving soon&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘AstraZeneca vaccines ordered by LGUs arriving soon’


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health assured local government units that the AstraZeneca vaccines they ordered would arrive “any...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sara for president movement gaining traction &ndash; House
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sara for president movement gaining traction – House


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The citizens’ movement urging Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio daughter of President Duterte to run for president...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Teachers hit DepEd over one-week virtual training
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Teachers hit DepEd over one-week virtual training


                              

                                                                  By Ranier Allan Ronda |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Public school teachers yesterday bewailed the Department of Education conduct of a one-week virtual training for mentors before...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Bakuna bubble&rsquo; gaining support &ndash; Concepcion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Bakuna bubble’ gaining support – Concepcion


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Presidential adviser for entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion yesterday said limiting the mobility of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 CHED pushes for classroom learning in more college programs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHED pushes for classroom learning in more college programs


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 12 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The move seeks to include those that also need in-person training, such as engineering, maritime, and hotel and restaurant...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WHO says Delta variant now dominant in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WHO says Delta variant now dominant in Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines is battling a surge in COVID-19 infections, driven by the Delta variant, which is putting the country's health...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Over P237 million disbursed for health workers' risk allowance &mdash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Over P237 million disbursed for health workers' risk allowance — DOH


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
That figure amounts to 76.29% of the P311 million that the Department of Budget and Management released last week to DOH...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP says 2018 conviction of Kian's murderers proof that 'domestic remedies work'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP says 2018 conviction of Kian's murderers proof that 'domestic remedies work'


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
“It is the right of each of us to present our grievance where we think it will be addressed. So we respect the decision...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ data: 2,684 out of more than 48,000 BuCor inmates received COVID-19 jabs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ data: 2,684 out of more than 48,000 BuCor inmates received COVID-19 jabs


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The number of inmates in Bureau of Corrections facilities who received jabs against COVID-19 went up to more than 2,600, but...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with