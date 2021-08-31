




































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
PNP says 2018 conviction of Kian's murderers proof that 'domestic remedies work'
                        

                           
Franco Luna - Philstar.com
August 31, 2021 | 11:28am

                           

                        

                                                                        
PNP says 2018 conviction of Kian's murderers proof that 'domestic remedies work'
This undated photo shows people lighting candles to protest killings under the Duterte administration's 'war on drugs.'
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The chief of the Philippine National Police maintained that domestic remedies are working in the country for those who seek investigation on the government’s campaign against illegal narcotics as he pointed to drug war-linked conviction from back in 2018. 



This came in response to an International Criminal Court Registry report stated that 94% of the families and friends of drug war victims want the ICC to look into the Duterte administration's crimes against humanity in the conduct of its so-called war on drugs.





“It is the right of each of us to present our grievance where we think it will be addressed. So we respect the decision of the families of persons killed in anti-illegal drug operations in seeking an International Criminal Court investigation,” said Eleazar.



“But we can assure them that the Philippine justice system works. Proof of this is the conviction of the policemen for the killing of Kian delos Santos and several other court decisions which have caused the dismissal and imprisonment of other PNP personnel."



The sentencing in question, however, was back in 2018.



PNP leadership has often pointed to that one conviction as proof of a justice system functioning for the families of victims. However, the same families continue to report intimidation and coercion by local police urging them not to file formal complaints, according to a global investigative panel. 



Progress in other cases, too, has been slow to nonexistent. Even the Commission on Human Rights has said that investigations of thousands of other drug war cases in question are still pending, with only a handful of cases actually reaching the courts. 



READ: Abuse in 'drug war' routinely covered up, advocates say



Rights groups said that the ICC report, which found that “victims overwhelmingly support an investigation by the ICC prosecutor into all crimes against humanity allegedly committed in the context of the so called [‘war on drugs’] in the Philippines," was proof of "the lack of credibility of the Philippine system to provide justice to more than thirty thousand cases of extrajudicial killings in the country."



But the PNP chief in his statement Tuesday said killings amid the drug war are already being investigated by the Department of Justice and that the police are cooperating in local investigations as they turned over some pertinent drug war documents to the DOJ. 



He left out that only 53 records are being submitted to the justice department, which said that the matter is still being "discussed internally."



“We already made several initiatives to prove that the PNP has no policy of allowing and tolerating all forms of human rights abuses in the conduct of our operations,” said Eleazar.



He said among them are the strengthening of transparency and accountability that include procurement of body-worn cameras and aggressive internal cleansing that includes speeding up the resolution of administrative cases against erring PNP personnel.



By the PNP's own count, deaths that resulted from official anti-drug operations stood at 6,181 by end-July, but rights watchdogs both here and abroad have said the toll including could actually be as high as 30,000.



Former ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda had asked the international body to formally investigate the killings being linked to the drug war, but President Rodrigo Duterte himself has vowed not to cooperate with any investigators should a formal probe materialize. 



with reports from Kristine Joy Patag 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ICC
                                                      INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      PNP
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: August 30, 2021 - 8:51am                           


                           

                              
The office of Fatou Bensouda, chief prosecutor of the Hague-based International Criminal Court, is holding a preliminary examination, different from a preliminary investigation in the Philippine justice system, into alleged extrajudicial killings and other abuses related to the government's "War on Drugs".



In an update in December 2020, she says the examination may be finished by the first half of 2021.

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 30, 2021 - 8:51am                              


                              
The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court says drug war victims overwhelmingly support an investigation into all crimes against humanity allegedly committed in the context of the so-called war on drugs in the Philippines.



In its latest report, the ICC says 204 victims representations were submitted on behalf of 1,530 individual victims and 1,050 families.



About 94% of the victims want an investigation by the ICC prosecutor, according to the report.

                           

                           

                              

                                 December 15, 2020 - 8:04am                              


                              
The Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court says it is "satsified that information available provides a reasonable basis to believe that the crimes against humanity of murder...torture...and the infliction of serious physical injury and mental harm..." were committed in the Philippines between July 1, 2016 amd March 16, 2019.



The office says in a report on the Philippines that it believes these acts were "in connection with the ['War on Drugs'] campaign launched throughout the country."



The ICC prosecutor is holding a preliminary examination into allegations of extrajudicial killings and other abuses related to the "War on Drugs" in the Philippines.



The preliminary examination, different from a preliminary investigation in the Philippine justice system, may be finished by the first half of 2021, the office also says. 

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 14, 2016 - 7:16pm                              


                              
Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar, reacting to the statement issued by the ICC prosecutor, says "drug-related killings, including vigilante killings, are not state-sanctioned."



"Many of those who died were killed during legitimate police operations which are currently undergoing investigation as directed by the president," Andanar says in a statement.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
