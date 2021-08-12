




































































 




   

   









DOH expected to submit 'comprehensive, clear' report on spending deficiencies â€” Palace
Photo shows President Rodrigo Duterte and Health Secretary Francisco Duque III. 
Presidential Communications Operations Office

                     

                        

                           
DOH expected to submit 'comprehensive, clear' report on spending deficiencies — Palace

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - August 12, 2021 - 5:35pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang is expecting the Department of Health to come up with a "comprehensive" and "clear" response to what it described as "serious" findings of state auditors about the supposed deficiencies in the management of COVID-19 response funds.



In its 2020 annual audit report for the DOH, the Commission on Audit cited "deficiencies" involving more than P67 billion worth of public funds for measures designed to fight the pandemic.



According to COA, billions of pesos in the agency's coffers have remained not obligated and disbursed at yearend, a situation that it labeled as "counter-beneficial" to efforts to contain the pandemic. The deficiencies were caused by non-compliance with pertinent laws and regulations and have contributed to "challenges encountered and missed opportunities" by the DOH, the annual report added.



Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said President Rodrigo Duterte has instructed the DOH to respond appropriately to the COA's observations.



"Napakabigat na mga obserbasyon po ito at inaasahan namin ang komprehensibo at malinaw na kasagutan (The observations are serious and we expect a comprehensive and clear response)," Roque said at a press briefing.



"Everyone knows that this is an initial observation which can still be disputed. But this is serious. It's like saying the funds are there but they are not being used for COVID. It's serious and we expect a comprehensive and serious response from (DOH) Secretary (Francisco) Duque (III)," he added.



Roque said Duterte would withhold his judgment on the matter until the DOH answers the COA report. He said the president, as a lawyer, knows that not all accusations would be sustained after an agency submits its explanation. Roque, however, clarified that the administration is not belittling COA's findings.



"What is important is to answer the observation thoroughly and the president is withholding judgment until the DOH submits a comment in what they call the exit conference and the COA will have a final report," the Palace spokesman said.  



"For now, it's premature because the DOH has yet to respond. We will wait for the response. The president is keen to read the answers because the observation of COA is somewhat serious," he added.



Roque admitted that the nature of COA's observation is different from that of politicians, noting that the commission is a constitutional body tasked to watch over public funds. He assured the public that there are no sacred cows in the government's fight against corruption.



"Billions have been allocated for our COVID response and he (Duterte) expects all of that to be used for the benefit of the people," Roque said.



"The president promised to do everything to stop corruption. Nothing is sacred to the president. What he wants to see is true evidence. Once it is available, the president will act accordingly. That has been proven early on... and he will keep on doing it until his very last day in office," he added.



Earlier, administration ally-turned-critic Sen. Manny Pacquiao criticized the alleged corruption in the government and has named the health department as one of the agencies with anomalies. Malacañang has belittled Pacquiao's accusations, saying they are not supported by evidence. Pacquiao, who is reportedly planning to seek the presidency in 2022, has vowed to release videos and audio clips that would support his allegations.



Roque expressed hope that the DOH would provide Duterte a copy of its response to the COA report.



"The president used to be a mayor and is also a lawyer. He knows how to evaluate such responses. This is not just about politics. This is COA observation, a constitutional body formed precisely to submit these kinds of observations," Roque said.



"This is serious and the DOH should be given enough time to answer these observations," he added. 



Asked if Duterte still trusts Duque's leadership, Roque replied: "Well, for now, the COA has no final observation yet. So let us wait for the final observation of COA." 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

