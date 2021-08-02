COVID-19 cases also up in 10 areas outside Metro Manila â€” OCTA

COVID-19 cases also up in 10 areas outside Metro Manila — OCTA

MANILA, Philippines — OCTA Research on Monday flagged 10 areas outside the National Capital Region that are now considered as COVID-19 "hotspots" for increasing additional cases.

The independent panel of experts in its August 2 report said Cagayan de Oro has remained a "critical risk" area, with other indicators there also in critical level.

CDO's reproduction rate has stood at 1.46 according to OCTA, referring to the number of persons a positive individual can infect.

The city is under the strictest form of lockdown until August 7, or enhanced community quarantine. Experts said 85% of its allocated beds for COVID-19 patients are taken, while ICU occupancy is at 86%.

They added the area now has an average daily attack rate of 21.20 per 100,000 population.

In a regular briefing today, the Department of Health said it is seeing more cities and provinces across the country log more coronavirus infections.

The agency has yet to name those areas, but said Secretary Francisco Duque III would present it during the public meeting of the pandemic task force tonight.

Per OCTA's monitoring, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu, and Mandaue have continued to report an increase in cases, making them still high risk.

It said, however, that "trends in these three local government units have slowed a little, as indicated by a decrease in its reproduction number."

Other high risk areas with significant increase are: General Santos, Iloilo City, Laoag in Ilocos Norte, as well as Bacoor and Dasmariñas in Cavite.

The panel of experts noted Iloilo City is now on a downward trend, with its reproduction rate at 0.85.

Davao City, which in recent months topped areas reporting new cases, is now considered a moderate risk. OCTA said the city's COVID-19 picture is now on a downward trend, with reproduction rate at 0.82.

In Metro Manila, experts said the seven-day average of cases was up to 1,394 from the period of July 26 to August 1. That was a 46% increase, with its reproduction rate at 1.59.

Health authorities on August 2 reported 8,167 new coronavirus cases, the fourth day of seeing over 8,000 additional infections.

The overall count has since climbed to 1,605,762, with deaths at 28,093.