




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Duterte reluctance to share info on 'drug war' deaths a new roadblock, CHR says
A Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency agent secures part of a street holding residents temporarily during a drug raid in Maharlika Village, Taguig, south of Manila on Feb. 24, 2018. The drug raid was conducted to arrest five drug dealers, but only two were captured. President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs has left nearly 4,000 drug suspects dead and seen human rights groups claim he was responsible for a crime against humanity. The anti-drugs campaign enjoys popular support while the fiery-tongued Duterte has rejected any criticism of his human rights record. 
AFP/Noel Celis

                     

                        

                           
Duterte reluctance to share info on 'drug war' deaths a new roadblock, CHR says

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - June 2, 2021 - 2:18pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Duterte administration's decision to restrict access to "drug war" cases involving deaths over national security concerns is a setback in seeking transparency over alleged exytajudicial killings in the anti-drug campaign, the Commission on Human Rights said.



The Philippine National Police initially said that it would forward cases handles by its Internal Affairs Service to the Department of Justice, which has been reviewing deaths in "drug war" cases.  But President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday said that the government cannot disclose "confidential" information on the drug war and the anti-insurgency campaign. 





In a statement, the commission said information sharing between the national police and the justice department "would have been a start in demonstrating a functional justice system" but said the president's comments and the police decision to send the DOJ fewer cases is a "new roadblock."



It added that: "At this point, we note that it is still uncertain if the case files of the around 7,000 cases in question, as well as other government records pertaining to rights violations, will be shared to the CHR for its own independent probe."



The Palace has repeatedly said that the country's justice system is functioning and police officers are held accountable for abuses and rights violations.



Police leadership has stated that only 53 records of cases handled by the IAS will be handed to the DOJ. There have been at least 7,000 drug-related deaths acknowledged by police while human rights groups have esitimates of up to 30,000 deaths related to the "war on drugs."



Drilon questions 'national security implications' claim



In a statement sent to reporters, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon contested the president's claim, pointing to a precedent set by the Supreme Court. 



The senator brought up the case of Almora et al. and Dano et al. v. the PNP in 2018, which said that: 





Contrary to the claim of the Solicitor General, the requested information and documents do not obviously involve state secrets affecting national security. The information and documents relate to routine police operations involving violations of laws against the sale or use of illegal drugs. There is no showing that the country's territorial integrity, national sovereignty, independence, or foreign relations will be compromised or prejudiced by the release of these information and documents to this Court or even to the public. 



The undeniable fact that thousands of ordinary citizens have been killed, and continue to be killed, during police drug operations certainly is a matter of grave public concern. 





"There is no doubt that the OSG's generic and unsubstantiated refusal to submit information prepared in the ordinary course of business as well as documents that are officially issued is unacceptable to the members of this Court," the decision also says. 



"It would be the height of absurdity for this Court, with all its powers, to uphold such refusal. If this Court cannot obtain the regularly-prepared information from the OSG as well as from the rest of the respondents, by what other means can ordinary citizens get information about their relatives who were killed during anti-drug operations of the police?"



Drilon said the PNP must follow the rule of law, adding that during his stint at the justice department, he had never seen police records that have national security implications.



The former justice secretary said that, in accordance with the Supreme Court decision, drug war records “do not involve rebellion, invasion, terrorism, espionage, infringement of our sovereignty or sovereign rights by foreign powers, or any military, diplomatic or state secret involving national security.”



“To claim that it involves national security is unfounded. By any stretch of imagination, I could not think how would a single poorest of the poor Filipino, who was killed in an anti-narcotics operation, have planned to overthrow the government?” Drilon said. 



“That is, plain and simple, a police blotter. This is a public record and the people have a right to know the truth,” he said partially in Filipino. — with a report from Bella Perez-Rubio


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHR
                                                      COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS
                                                      PALACE
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      PNP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Court junks cyberlibel charge vs Ressa after Keng sought case dismissal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Court junks cyberlibel charge vs Ressa after Keng sought case dismissal


                              

                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
A Makati court has dismissed the cyberlibel charge against Rappler CEO Maria Ressa after businessman Wilfredo Keng, private...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pet cat Jon Snow White repatriated to Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pet cat Jon Snow White repatriated to Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
A domestic short-haired cat named Jon Snow White is the first pet to be repatriated to the Philippines due to the COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Signal No.2 in parts of Luzon due to 'Dante'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Signal No.2 in parts of Luzon due to 'Dante'


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
PAGASA said the storm is about to make landfall in the vicity of Romblon. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Luzon may be on red alert until June 8
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Luzon may be on red alert until June 8


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Luzon grid is expected to experience power outages until next week after another power plant bogged down yesterday, causing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Returning the goodwill: Philippines donating $1 million to covax Facility
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Returning the goodwill: Philippines donating $1 million to covax Facility


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines will donate $1 million to the COVAX Facility, the global initiative that provides low-income countries access...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PGH to hold 1st phase of real-world study on COVID-19 jabs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PGH to hold 1st phase of real-world study on COVID-19 jabs


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 14 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Dr. Regina Berba, the head of infectious disease control at the University of the Philippines-PGH, said first phase of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC allows plea bargain on ex-general's plunder case to proceed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC allows plea bargain on ex-general's plunder case to proceed


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
A division of the Supreme Court has lifted the stop order on the Sandiganbayan proceedings on the plea bargaining agreement...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Isolated incident' narrative questioned after PNP murder of 52-year-old
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Isolated incident' narrative questioned after PNP murder of 52-year-old


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
"This one incident was caught on video, but what about the ones that weren't caught? We have to accept that these should be...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pro rata jab distribution in provinces ordered
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pro rata jab distribution in provinces ordered


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has ordered vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. to implement a proportional distribution of COVID-19 vaccines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dante brings strong wind, heavy rain in Eastern Visayas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dante brings strong wind, heavy rain in Eastern Visayas


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tropical storm Dante (international name Choi-wan) yesterday brought strong winds and heavy rains over the eastern section...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with