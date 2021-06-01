




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Police, DOJ heed Duterte national security concerns on 'drug war' case review
This photo shows a memorial with the names of the victims of extrajudicial killings. 
Karapatan, Release

                     

                        

                           
Police, DOJ heed Duterte national security concerns on 'drug war' case review

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - June 1, 2021 - 3:56pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police will only give the Department of Justice access to select administrative cases on “drug war” operations after President Rodrigo Duterte said the data may involve national security issues.



In a live-streamed presser on Tuesday, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said they cannot release documents on all cases. “Through our arrangement with the DOJ, only the resolved cases will be forwarded to them,” he also said.





From the earlier announced 61 cases — a "woefully paltry number" compared to the 7,000 deaths in the “drug war”, according to Human Rights Watch — only 53 will be be handed over to the DOJ. The balance have pending appeals.



“So long as there is no law prohibiting it, what will be hide? Well, the DOJ is an alter ego to the president and he said they will be the one to review these cases that’s why the PNP, being part of the executive and with the guidance of the [Department of the Interior and Local Government], we are there to help the DOJ on review of cases that they are conducting now,” Eleazar added in Filipino.



This comes after Duterte, in a public address that aired on Monday night, said “drug war” documents are not public documents as these involve national security issues.



“We cannot give everything. You can go into the maybe... query as to how the battle was fought, how the gunfight started. But if you will say what prompted the police and the military to go into this kind of operation based on their reports and collated dossier, you cannot know that,” he said partly in Filipino.



Last week, the PNP chief in an interview with ANC’s "Rundown", said they are willing to give the DOJ access to documents on the police’s anti-narcotics operations.



DOJ will ‘play it by the ear’



Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra acknowledged that the Supreme Court had already stated that “drug war” documents do not involve national security, but noting that the president said they do, the justice department will just “play it by ear.”



In a strongly worded resolution on petitions against the “drug war” in April 2018, the SC said it would be the “height of absurdity” if it would allow Solicitor General Jose Calida’s refusal to submit the documents relating to police’s anti-narcotics operations.



“[C]ontrary to the claim of the Solicitor General, the requested information and documents do not obviously involve state secrets affecting national security,” the high court had also said.



READ: Data on drug war deaths being willfully suppressed? The SC thinks so



Guevarra noted that with the concerns Duterte raised, they will be more careful in examining the records.



“We will just make it a point to determine whether there is any national security concerned involved in each particular case. If we do not see anything and this is an ordinary criminal case that needs to be investigated and prosecute the offender, then we will do so with our mandate as DOJ and as PNP,” the DOJ chief said.



He added: “But we’ll take note of the president’s concern and we’ll keep that in our mind as we examine each and every case folder that we’ll get into our hands.”



CHR access?



Guevarra reiterated that they will sit down with the Commission on Human Rights on whether the watchdog can also access the “drug war” cases, as he noted that the department’s work with the commission is different.



“This is something that we are seriously considering because we have also made arrangement with CHR on our mutual cooperation with respect the implementation, rather the enforcement of our rules and the conduct of our investigation with respect of the [Extrajudicial killings Administrative Order 55 in the inter-agency committee,” he said.



“So we have our own cooperation agreement with the CHR there on this matter of the review on illegal drugs so that is also a matter for serious consideration between the DOJ and the CHR and we would let you know our agreement re this matter at the proper forum,” Guevarra added.



The DOJ left out the CHR in its initial report on its review of “drug war” operations that resulted in deaths—a matter that Human Rights Commissioner Karen Gomez-Dumpit said may affect the credibility of the report.



She said in January: “If it’s done under the shadows, if it’s not transparent, then there is doubt as to the credibility of that report.”



The DOJ has since vowed more engagements with the CHR .


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
                                                      DRUG WAR
                                                      MENARDO GUEVARRA
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Court finds Trillanes guilty of libel over 2015 statements vs ex-Makati Mayor Junjun Binay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Court finds Trillanes guilty of libel over 2015 statements vs ex-Makati Mayor Junjun Binay


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
A Makati court has found former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV guilty of libel over his media statements against then-Makati...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Luzon grid on red alert; rotational blackouts loom
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Luzon grid on red alert; rotational blackouts loom


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Rotational blackouts may persist in the Luzon grid this week as large power plants have extended their unplanned outage and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'NCR Plus' stays under GCQ in June                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'NCR Plus' stays under GCQ in June


                              

                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte keeps Metro Manila and four nearby provinces under General Community Quarantine for the entire June....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Some areas in eastern part of Philippines under Signal No. 2 due to 'Dante'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Some areas in eastern part of Philippines under Signal No. 2 due to 'Dante'


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tropical Storm Dante was last spotted 270 kilometers east of Maasin City in Southern Leyte, packing peak winds of 75 km per...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP vows dismissal of killer cop after murder of woman in QC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP vows dismissal of killer cop after murder of woman in QC


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
"This is disgusting and unacceptable because the police should be the ones protecting our countrymen, and not the criminals...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 SC OKs fully remote videoconference hearings amid continuing COVID-19 threat
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC OKs fully remote videoconference hearings amid continuing COVID-19 threat


                              

                                 38 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court has allowed lower courts nationwide to conduct fully remote videoconferencing hearings to not delay trial...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CHR fixes processes after COA flags P183,000 in unreleased financial aid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHR fixes processes after COA flags P183,000 in unreleased financial aid


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 53 minutes ago                              


                                                            
“CHR has already heeded COA’s observation and actions from relevant CHR offices have already been carried out,”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Coronavirus deaths in the Philippines breach 21,000
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Coronavirus deaths in the Philippines breach 21,000


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
 Local health authorities on Tuesday recorded 5,177 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DILG completes cash aid distribution in NCR Plus
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DILG completes cash aid distribution in NCR Plus


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Año also said that at least 8 local government units will be returning to the Bureau of Treasury more than P26 million...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Civic leader says gov't 'lying' about Marawi rehab being 65% done
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Civic leader says gov't 'lying' about Marawi rehab being 65% done


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
A civic leader from Marawi disputed Tuesday the government’s claim that 65% of the rehabilitation of the city once besieged...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with