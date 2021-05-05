No serious adverse effects seen on first day of Sputnik V rollout, DOH says

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Wednesday said no incidents of serious adverse effect were reported on the first day of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Metro Manila.

Some 15,000 doses of the Sputnik V arrived in the Philippines this May. Cities in the capital region were selected as initial sites for its inoculation.

In a Laging Handa briefing, Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said 2,634 got their first dose on Tuesday. Most of the recipients were from Parañaque at 2,100, Makati at 369 and Manila at 165.

"As of yesterday, there were no recorded side effects," she said in Filipino. "Although we are expecting the usual side effects like from other vaccines such as soreness, slight fever and muscle pain."

Cabotaje added that Taguig and Muntinlupa will start their rollout of the vaccine today.

Sputnik V received emergency use approval from the Food and Drug Administration in March, the fourth jab to be cleared by local regulators.

Peer-reviewed late-stage trial results published in The Lancet medical journal showed it was 91.6% effective against the virus, and is completely protective against severe forms.

The health official said recipients' second dose will be given after 21 days. She said too that they are eyeing to complete Sputnik V's rollout by end of May.

Apart from the 15,000, an additional 485,000 doses of the Russian-made vaccine are also expected this month.