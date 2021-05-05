#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
No serious adverse effects seen on first day of Sputnik V rollout, DOH says
A person gets vaccinated at the Epifanio Delos Santos High School in Malabon City on April 23, 2021.
Philstar.com/Deejae Dumlao

No serious adverse effects seen on first day of Sputnik V rollout, DOH says

(Philstar.com) - May 5, 2021 - 2:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Wednesday said no incidents of serious adverse effect were reported on the first day of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Metro Manila.

Some 15,000 doses of the Sputnik V arrived in the Philippines this May. Cities in the capital region were selected as initial sites for its inoculation.

In a Laging Handa briefing, Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said 2,634 got their first dose on Tuesday. Most of the recipients were from Parañaque at 2,100, Makati at 369 and Manila at 165.

"As of yesterday, there were no recorded side effects," she said in Filipino. "Although we are expecting the usual side effects like from other vaccines such as soreness, slight fever and muscle pain."

Cabotaje added that Taguig and Muntinlupa will start their rollout of the vaccine today.

Sputnik V received emergency use approval from the Food and Drug Administration in March, the fourth jab to be cleared by local regulators.

Peer-reviewed late-stage trial results published in The Lancet medical journal showed it was 91.6% effective against the virus, and is completely protective against severe forms.

The health official said recipients' second dose will be given after 21 days. She said too that they are eyeing to complete Sputnik V's rollout by end of May.

Apart from the 15,000, an additional 485,000 doses of the Russian-made vaccine are also expected this month.

COVID-19 VACCINES DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SPUTNIK V
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Chinese militia vessels at Sabina Shoal disperse after challenge by coast guard &mdash; Esperon
play
Chinese militia vessels at Sabina Shoal disperse after challenge by coast guard — Esperon
7 hours ago
The report said that on April 27, seven Chinese maritime militia (CMM) vessels were seen "nested or in stationary liner formation"...
Headlines
fbfb
'ANYARE?': The supposed war looming in the West Philippine Sea
play
'ANYARE?': The supposed war looming in the West Philippine Sea
By James Relativo | 20 hours ago
The West Philippine Sea is a vast, resource-rich part of the South China Sea and within the 200-nautical mile exclusive economic...
Headlines
fbfb
Duque as hero? Lacson says &lsquo;hilo&rsquo;
Duque as hero? Lacson says ‘hilo’
By Paolo Romero | 15 hours ago
Senators disputed yesterday President Duterte’s assertion that Health Secretary Francisco Duque III was the “hero”...
Headlines
fbfb
Doctors in 'ivermectin pantry' may face suspension, loss of license &mdash; PMA
Doctors in 'ivermectin pantry' may face suspension, loss of license — PMA
By Christian Deiparine | 23 hours ago
"If they think they're above the law, they're not," the Philippine Medical Association said on doctors who prescribed the...
Headlines
fbfb
Vaccine priority pushed for NCR, high-risk areas
Vaccine priority pushed for NCR, high-risk areas
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
To prevent a further surge of infections, the National Task Force against COVID-19 intends to prioritize infection hotspots...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
'Checking or profiling?': What personal information cops can ask you for
'Checking or profiling?': What personal information cops can ask you for
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 55 minutes ago
"There is a huge difference between profiling and checking. We check for leaks in your water," Parlade said in a tweet.
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: Six arrivals from India test positive for COVID-19
DOH: Six arrivals from India test positive for COVID-19
1 hour ago
Six inbound passengers who traveled to India tested positive for the novel coronavirus, said the Department of Health.
Headlines
fbfb
Watchdog group backs drive against cyanide-laced silver jewelry cleaners
Watchdog group backs drive against cyanide-laced silver jewelry cleaners
3 hours ago
“For more than a decade, we have heard of many heartrending poisoning stories due to accidental or deliberate ingestion...
Headlines
fbfb
'Megaphone' diplomacy needed to stand up to China's 'gunboat' diplomacy &mdash; senator
'Megaphone' diplomacy needed to stand up to China's 'gunboat' diplomacy — senator
3 hours ago
Manila should continue to expose Beijing's illegal actions in the West Philippine Sea, a senator said Wednesday...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH to recommend change in testing protocol for arriving passengers
DOH to recommend change in testing protocol for arriving passengers
4 hours ago
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said new evidence shows that viral load is still high by the 7th or 8th day...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with