^
First batch of Sputnik V vaccines to be used in vaccination centers in 5 Metro Manila cities
This handout photo taken on May 1, 2021 and received from the Presidential Communications Operations Office shows workers unloading first batch of the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine from a plane shortly after arriving at the international airport in Manila.
PCOO Handout via AFP

(Philstar.com) - May 3, 2021 - 2:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s initial doses of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine will be used in several hospitals and vaccination centers in five Metro Manila cities, the Department of Health said Monday.

DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the following hospitals and inoculation facilities will get the first 15,000 doses of Sputnik V to inoculate healthcare workers and people with comorbidities:

Makati

  • Makati Coliseum

Taguig

  • Lakeshore Vaccination Hub

Parañaque

  • Ayala Malls Manila Bay

Manila

  • Sta. Ana Hospital
  • Ospital ng Maynila

Muntinlupa

  • Ospital ng Muntinlupa
  • Asian Hospital Medical Center

The first batch of Sputnik V jabs, which arrived last Saturday, will be used in a “pilot run” to assess the country’s logistics capability to handle highly-sensitive vaccines. Sputnik V jabs need to be stored at -18 °C and be kept as a frozen solution.

In a briefing, Vergeire said it was the first time that the Philippines has received a vaccine with this kind of storage requirement.

“We will look at [the sites’] experience and improve what needs to be improved,” Vergeire said in a briefing.

The remaining 485,000 doses are expected to arrive within the month.

The country’s Food and Drug Administration approved Sputnik V for emergency use in March, clearing it for use on individuals aged 18 and above. It has an efficacy rate of 91.6%, according to a peer-reviewed late-stage trial result published in The Lancet medical journal.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said the government has secured 10 million doses from the Russian manufacturer.

The Philippines has so far received over 4 million vaccine doses, a bulk of which were from China’s Sinovac.

Since the start of the country’s vaccination program in March, only 284,553 individuals have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a far cry from the government's target of 70 million by the end of the year. 

Meanwhile, 1.65 million people have received their first dose of either the AstraZeneca or Sinovac vaccine. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: May 3, 2021 - 10:24am

The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.

Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)

May 3, 2021 - 10:24am

A total of 1,510 tourism frontline workers have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of April 30, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat says.

Workers from DOT-accredited and LGU-licensed quarantine/isolation facilities and non-quarantine DOT accredited accommodation establishments are included in the A4 Priority Group.

"We have also received word that LGUs who have already covered the majority of those in the A1 to A3 classification will also begin vaccinating those in the A4 group," Romulo-Puyat says in a statement.

April 26, 2021 - 11:36am

A lawmaker files House Bill 9252 or the "Mandatory COVID-19 Immunization Act of 2021," seeking to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for persons as determined by the Department of Health.

Rep. Elpidio Barzaga Jr. (Dasmariñas City, Cavite) proposes that the vaccination should be free at any government hospital or health center.

"As legislators we have a legal responsibility to pass a law to further prevent the introduction, transmission, and spread of COVID-19 and address our present crisis. Mass vaccination has the power to end the crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic, reduce the virus to a manageable risk and let normal life resume," the lawmaker says.

April 19, 2021 - 12:17pm

The Department of Health approves the resumption of the distribution of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to persons below 60 years old.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says this was upon the recommendation of the country's Food and Drug Administration.

April 16, 2021 - 8:19am

As approved by the inter-agency task force on COVID-19, Priority Group A4 of the National COVID-19 Vaccine Development Plan will include:

  • commuter transport (land, air and sea), including logistics
     
  • public and private wet and dry market vendors 
     
  • frontline workers in groceries, supermarkets, delivery services 
     
  • workers in manufacturing for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical products 
     
  • frontline workers in food retail, including food service delivery
     
  • frontline workers in private and government financial services 
     
  • frontline workers in hotels and accommodation establishments 
     
  • priests, rabbis, imams and other religious leaders 
     
  • security guards/personnel assigned in offices, agencies and organizations identified in the list of priority industries/sectors
     
  • frontline workers in private and government news media 
     
  • customer-facing personnel of telecoms, cable and internet service providers, electricity distribution and water distribution utilities
     
  • frontline personnel in basic education and higher education institutions and agencies 
     
  • overseas Filipino workers, including those scheduled for deployment within two months 
     
  • frontline workers in law/justice, security, and social protection sectors
     
  • frontline government workers engaged in the operations of government transport system, quarantine inspection worker safety inspection and other COVID-19 response activities 
     
  • frontline government workers in charge of tax collection, assessment of businesses for incentives, election, national ID, data collection personnel 
     
  • diplomatic community and Department of Foreign Affairs personnel in consular operations 
     
  • Department of Public Works and Highways personnel in charge of monitoring government infrastructure
April 15, 2021 - 2:28pm

The US, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), will provide P170 million in support to help the Department of Health rollout the government's COVID-19 vaccination program.

According to the US Embassy, the aid was announced by US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires John Law during a visit to a Caloocan City vaccination site with Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and other officials.

"Through this new funding, USAID will support the Philippines in strengthening the vaccine supply chain, monitoring vaccine safety, and delivering effective communication campaigns to address vaccine hesitancy.  This assistance will also support local government units as they plan for, track, and administer vaccines."

