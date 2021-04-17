With 203,710 active COVID-19 cases, Philippines sees record high for 2nd day in a row

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Saturday recorded 11,101 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 926,052.

Vice President Leni Robredo is in quarantine after her close-in security tested positive for the coronavirus.

Isolation wards in Ateneo de Manila University have started accepting COVID-19 patients, according to the Philippine Red Cross.

The bed capacity in hospitals in the National Capital Region remains at a critical level due to the continued surge in COVID-19 cases, the Department of Health told lawmakers Friday.

Sinovac's jab was 67% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and 80% at preventing death, according to real-life results unveiled Friday from Chile's inoculation campaign.