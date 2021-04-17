#VACCINEWATCHPH
With 203,710 active COVID-19 cases, Philippines sees record high for 2nd day in a row
Senior citizens with comorbidity and frontliners line up at Pinyahan Elementary School in Quezon City during the continuation of inoculation of Sinovac vaccine on April, 14, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

With 203,710 active COVID-19 cases, Philippines sees record high for 2nd day in a row

(Philstar.com) - April 17, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Saturday recorded 11,101 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 926,052.

  • Active cases: 203,710 or 22% of the total
  • Recoveries: 799, pushing total to 706,532
  • Deaths: 72, bringing total to 15,810

What's new today? 

  • Vice President Leni Robredo is in quarantine after her close-in security tested positive for the coronavirus.

  • Isolation wards in Ateneo de Manila University have started accepting COVID-19 patients, according to the Philippine Red Cross. 

  • The bed capacity in hospitals in the National Capital Region remains at a critical level due to the continued surge in COVID-19 cases, the Department of Health told lawmakers Friday.

  • Sinovac's jab was 67% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and 80% at preventing death, according to real-life results unveiled Friday from Chile's inoculation campaign.

  • While AstraZeneca vaccines can again be given to individuals below 60 years old, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Friday that the Department of Health (DOH) must first formulate guidelines.

— Bella Perez-Rubio with reports from Xave Gregorio 

