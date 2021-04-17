#VACCINEWATCHPH
COVID-19 isolation wards in Ateneo now operational â€” Red Cross chiefÂ 
Photo posted by Sen. Richard Gordon on April 17, 2021, shows isolation facility at the prefabricated building complex of the Ateneo de Manila Junior High School in the Loyola Heights campus. The wards are a collaboration between the Philippine Red Cross, Ateneo, and the Quezon City government.
Sen. Richard Gordon Twitter account

COVID-19 isolation wards in Ateneo now operational — Red Cross chief 

(Philstar.com) - April 17, 2021 - 10:55am

MANILA, Philippines — The isolation wards in Ateneo de Manila University have started accepting COVID-19 patients, the Philippine Red Cross confirmed Saturday. 

Sen. Richard Gordon, also PRC chairman, on Twitter said the wards accept coronavirus patients referred by the Quezon City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit (CESU). 

The isolation facility is located in the prefabricated building complex of the university's junior high school in the Loyola Heights, Quezon City campus. 

"Each [patient] has quarantine kits containing a thermometer, pulse oximeter, and hygiene kits; and their family will receive a food supply while they are quarantined," Gordon also said in Filipino. 

Fr. Roberto Yap, the university's president, first announced the collaboration between Ateneo, the PRC, and the Quezon City government in a memo posted on April 8. 

He said the partnership was in response to the continued surge in COVID-19 cases nationwide, especially in Metro Manila. 

Yap added that walk-ins to the facility would not be admitted as it would operate strictly on a referral basis. 

"Staff and supplies for the isolation facility will only be able to enter and exit the campus via Gate 2. There will be a PRC shuttle that will take care of transporting to and from the isolation facility," he said.

"A PRC ambulance will be on stand-by at all times to transport any patient who manifests more serious symptoms to a PRC partner hospital." 

Dwindling number of COVID-19 beds 

Less than a week after Metro Manila and nearby areas — also referred to as NCR Plus — were reverted to a more relaxed modified enhanced community quarantine, active COVID-19 cases on Friday hit a new all-time high at 193,476. 

NCR Plus was previously placed on ECQ, the strictest lockdown classification, from March 29 to April 12 in an attempt to subdue an unprecedented surge in cases and decongest hospitals.   

READ: 'Full capacity everywhere': Manila hospitals struggle as virus surges |  PGH doctor: Roque's swift hospitalization ‘disappointing’ amid bed shortage

In an attempt to assist overwhelmed healthcare facilities, Gordon on Friday announced that the PRC will build an emergency field hospital on the Lung Center of the Philippines compound which is also located in Quezon City. 

— Bella Perez-Rubio 

ATENEO COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE RED CROSS QUEZON CITY
