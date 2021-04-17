#VACCINEWATCHPH
Robredo goes on quarantine as close-in security gets COVID-19
Vice President Leni Robredo looks on as her staff repack relief goods.
Release/Office of the Vice President

Robredo goes on quarantine as close-in security gets COVID-19

(Philstar.com) - April 17, 2021 - 12:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo said Saturday that she will be quarantining after her close-in security tested positive for the coronavirus.

Robredo said she was supposed to leave for Bicol to pay respects to a staffer’s mom who died due to cancer, but had to postpone this trip after she was informed by a contact tracer that one of her security aides contracted COVID-19.

“I was with him in the car, in the elevator, and in the office almost everyday this week,” she said. “We have regular surveillance antigen testing in the office and we do follow very strict health protocols but because I was a very close contact, I need to do the required quarantine and do an RT-PCR test after my quarantine.”

Robredo and her staff had also quarantined in October 2020 after exposure to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The vice president has been busy augmenting the administration’s pandemic response through her own initiatives, including a free teleconsulting service, which she also manned as a chat operator, and a mobile laboratory which conducts COVID-19 testing and x-rays. — Xave Gregorio

