#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Coronavirus cases in Philippines climb to 582,223 with 1,783 new infections
A military health worker shows a Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine during the vaccination of military personnel at the army headquarters in Manila on March 2, 2021.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

Coronavirus cases in Philippines climb to 582,223 with 1,783 new infections

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 3, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s coronavirus disease caseload reached 582,223 Wednesday after the Department of Health recorded 1,783 new infections.

Wednesday's tally is the first time in six days that the DOH recorded fewer than 2,000 cases.

Active cases accounted for 35,056 or 6% of the total. Of these, 94.8% are mild and asymptomatic cases.

The death toll rose to 12,389 with 20 additional fatalities.

Meanwhile, recoveries increased to 534,778 after 330 more people recuperated from the disease.

 

 

What’s new today?

  • After several delays, the initial 487,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine obtained through the COVAX facility will arrive in the country Thursday, Malacañang said. But vaccine czar Carlito Galvez was hesitant to confirm the delivery.
  • Galvez said the government is targeting to deploy the 600,000 doses of the Sinovac Biotech vaccine to different hospitals nationwide within the first week of March.
  • Several hospitals, including large private facilities such as St. Luke's Medical Center and The Medical City, start vaccinating their personnel.
  • The country’s Food and Drug Administration has yet to evaluate the application of Sinopharm for the emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine due to incomplete documents.
  • The Department of Education has so far recorded 4,468 COVID-19 infections among its learners and personnel.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Trillanes wins at Court of Appeals: Ruling reviving rebellion case reversed
Trillanes wins at Court of Appeals: Ruling reviving rebellion case reversed
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
The Court of Appeals granted former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV’s bid to reverse the Makati court’s ruling that...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines calls for release of Myanmar's Suu Kyi
Philippines calls for release of Myanmar's Suu Kyi
9 hours ago
In a virtual meeting with his ASEAN counterparts on Tuesday, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said the Philippines,...
Headlines
fbfb
No vaccination, no work policy opposed
No vaccination, no work policy opposed
By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
Organized labor groups yesterday opposed the reported efforts of some companies to adopt a “no vaccination, no work”...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to also welcome AstraZeneca arrival
Duterte to also welcome AstraZeneca arrival
By Christina Mendez | 17 hours ago
To prove that the Philippines is a grateful nation, President Duterte will also be personally receiving AstraZeneca’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte urged to make Upper Marikina Watershed quarry-free
Duterte urged to make Upper Marikina Watershed quarry-free
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
In a statement released on World Wildlife Day Wednesday, the Upper Marikina Watershed Coalition asked Duterte to urgently...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
SC checking for other vaccine brands after reported unavailability of AstraZeneca
SC checking for other vaccine brands after reported unavailability of AstraZeneca
By Kristine Joy Patag | 27 minutes ago
The Supreme Court is looking into other options for its purchase of COVID-19 vaccines for officials and employees of the Judiciary...
Headlines
fbfb
Colmenares tells SC: Authorities 'not helpless' against terrorists without anti-terrorism law
Colmenares tells SC: Authorities 'not helpless' against terrorists without anti-terrorism law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Law enforcers and the military are not helpless against terrorists without the reviled Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, petitioner...
Headlines
fbfb
Sandiganbayan overturns House leader&rsquo;s graft conviction over chess tournament
Sandiganbayan overturns House leader’s graft conviction over chess tournament
By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan overturned the graft conviction of Deputy Speaker Prospero Pichay (Surigao del Sur) and two others over...
Headlines
fbfb
In the face of objections, DepEd nixes two-week summer break idea
In the face of objections, DepEd nixes two-week summer break idea
3 hours ago
DepEd is dropping the idea of a two-week summer break, a move that came under fire from students and teachers already grappling...
Headlines
fbfb
Former envoy sacked for abusing staff to seek 'unbiased judgement' from courts
Former envoy sacked for abusing staff to seek 'unbiased judgement' from courts
3 hours ago
The former envoy to Brazil caught maltreating her household staff on Wednesday said she will go to the courts to...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with