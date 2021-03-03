A military health worker shows a Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine during the vaccination of military personnel at the army headquarters in Manila on March 2, 2021.
Coronavirus cases in Philippines climb to 582,223 with 1,783 new infections
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 3, 2021 - 4:00pm
MANILA, Philippines — The country’s coronavirus disease caseload reached 582,223 Wednesday after the Department of Health recorded 1,783 new infections.
Wednesday's tally is the first time in six days that the DOH recorded fewer than 2,000 cases.
Active cases accounted for 35,056 or 6% of the total. Of these, 94.8% are mild and asymptomatic cases.
The death toll rose to 12,389 with 20 additional fatalities.
Meanwhile, recoveries increased to 534,778 after 330 more people recuperated from the disease.
What’s new today?
- After several delays, the initial 487,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine obtained through the COVAX facility will arrive in the country Thursday, Malacañang said. But vaccine czar Carlito Galvez was hesitant to confirm the delivery.
- Galvez said the government is targeting to deploy the 600,000 doses of the Sinovac Biotech vaccine to different hospitals nationwide within the first week of March.
- Several hospitals, including large private facilities such as St. Luke's Medical Center and The Medical City, start vaccinating their personnel.
- The country’s Food and Drug Administration has yet to evaluate the application of Sinopharm for the emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine due to incomplete documents.
- The Department of Education has so far recorded 4,468 COVID-19 infections among its learners and personnel.
