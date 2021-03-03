Coronavirus cases in Philippines climb to 582,223 with 1,783 new infections

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s coronavirus disease caseload reached 582,223 Wednesday after the Department of Health recorded 1,783 new infections.

Wednesday's tally is the first time in six days that the DOH recorded fewer than 2,000 cases.

Active cases accounted for 35,056 or 6% of the total. Of these, 94.8% are mild and asymptomatic cases.

The death toll rose to 12,389 with 20 additional fatalities.

Meanwhile, recoveries increased to 534,778 after 330 more people recuperated from the disease.

