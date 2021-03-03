#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Deployment of 600,000 Sinovac doses eyed within 1st week of March
A health worker administers the Sinovac vaccine to her colleague at the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City on March 1, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

Deployment of 600,000 Sinovac doses eyed within 1st week of March

(Philstar.com) - March 3, 2021 - 12:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — The government is targeting to distribute 600,000 doses of the Sinovac Biotech vaccine to different hospitals nationwide within the first week of March, the country’s vaccine czar said Wednesday.

The country began vaccinations against COVID-19 Monday, just a day after it received donated jabs from China. So far, some 2,793 individuals got inoculated with CoronaVac in the 11 hospitals where the jabs were first deployed, Carlito Galvez Jr. said in an interview on ANC’s Headstart.

“Our target for the end of the week is to deploy almost 600,000… Our target for this week is to dispatch and distribute all doses to different regions,” Galvez said.

CoronaVac doses arrived in Cebu City and Davao City Tuesday, with the rollouts there expected to begin today.

The initial allocation set was for 202,182 individuals in Luzon, 51,140 for Visayas and 94,540 for Mindanao, Galvez said.

The vaccine czar also claimed that the demand for Sinovac vaccine is increasing.

“Initially, on the first day, only a few wanted to take it, only about 13% requested for it… Now, almost every day, congressmen and mayors who want hospitals in their localities to receive the vaccine are calling us,” he said in Filipino.

The government aims to vaccinate between 1.7 million and 2 million health workers by end-March. But it faces challenges not limited to the stock of coveted jabs but also reluctance of the public, including medical frontliners.

Rollout for general public

Galvez also said the vaccine rollout for the general public may start in late April, at the earliest.

The vaccination of senior citizens and indigent families—which are included in the government’s priority list—may also begin around the same period.

“Our projection for the general public as well as the senior citizens, poor families and vulnerable communities, we will start general public inoculations more or less late April or May,” he said.

The government is aiming to inoculate 70 million people—about 60% of the population—this year.

Galvez earlier said only 5.1 million of the 161 million doses expected this year will arrive in the country in the first quarter. The bulk of the doses will only come in the second half.

The Philippines has recorded 580,442 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday after six consecutive days more logging over 2,000 additional infections. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

COVID-19 VACCINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: March 3, 2021 - 10:58am

The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.

Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)

March 3, 2021 - 10:58am

IATF member and DOJ Secretary Menardo Guevarra says persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) who are senior citizens are included in the government's priority list for its COVID-19 mass vaccination program.

The IATF, however, has not mentioned PDLs as a specific group in its classification of persons for priority vaccination.

"So when we speak of senior citizens as a priority group, this will cut across a broad range of individuals, including those serving time or under detention, in their own internal order of preference," Guevarra says. —  report from The STAR/Evelyn Macairan

March 2, 2021 - 3:33pm

The Department of Health in the Zamboanga Peninsula says it is ready to roll out the inoculation of the Sinovac vaccines donated by China that arrived in the country last Sunday. 

Dr. Joshua Brilliantes, Department of Health-9, says the region is expected to receive by March 7 the vaccines from the central office in Manila.

According to Brilliantes, the Zamboanga Peninsula will receive only a portion of 100,000 vaccine doses from 600,000 that China flew in. — The STAR/Roel Pareño

March 2, 2021 - 9:45am

The Department of Health records 13 adverse events following the rollout of the Sinovac vaccines on Monday.

These include pain in the injected area, rashes, headaches and nausea but the DOH notes that these are common and minor.

"Nobody was admitted. All of them were observed, managed," Health Undersecretary Rosario Vergeire says in Filipino.

March 1, 2021 - 1:01pm

The country's Food and Drug Administration says Sinopharm has not yet applied for emergency use authorization, contradicting the remark of Malacañang.

FDA Director General Eric Domingo says he has not seen any application as of Friday.

"Im not sure if they filed online. Im alone at the office today. FDA is closed because it's Araw ng Muntinlupa holiday here in Alabang," Domingo tells Philstar.com. — report from Gaea Katreena Cabico

March 1, 2021 - 12:04pm

Chinese drugmaker Sinopharm has filed an application for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in the Philippines, Malacañang says.

This is the same brand that the Presidential Security Group used last year, which were smuggled into the country.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Trillanes wins at Court of Appeals: Ruling reviving rebellion case reversed
Trillanes wins at Court of Appeals: Ruling reviving rebellion case reversed
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
The Court of Appeals granted former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV’s bid to reverse the Makati court’s ruling that...
Headlines
fbfb
No vaccination, no work policy opposed
No vaccination, no work policy opposed
By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
Organized labor groups yesterday opposed the reported efforts of some companies to adopt a “no vaccination, no work”...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to also welcome AstraZeneca arrival
Duterte to also welcome AstraZeneca arrival
By Christina Mendez | 14 hours ago
To prove that the Philippines is a grateful nation, President Duterte will also be personally receiving AstraZeneca’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate panel: Makabayan bloc must denounce NPA atrocities&rsquo;
Senate panel: Makabayan bloc must denounce NPA atrocities’
By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
Members of the leftist Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives must openly condemn atrocities committed by communist...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
By Alexis Romero | 14 days ago
China has given an assurance that it is not targeting the Philippines when it adopted a controversial law allowing the Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Guevarra: Elderly inmates part of priority COVID-19 vaccination list
Guevarra: Elderly inmates part of priority COVID-19 vaccination list
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Elderly prisoners are part of the vaccination priority list for the coronavirus, but other inmates sharing the cramped spaces...
Headlines
fbfb
Senator urges Facebook, Twitter to crack down on exploitation activities
Senator urges Facebook, Twitter to crack down on exploitation activities
2 hours ago
(Updated) "Social networks should start taking this issue seriously. The lives and futures of our women and children are on...
Headlines
fbfb
Bello inclined to exempt UK from cap on deployment of healthcare workers
Bello inclined to exempt UK from cap on deployment of healthcare workers
3 hours ago
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said that he is inclined to exempt the United Kingdom from the cap being imposed by the...
Headlines
fbfb
6 cases of South African variant detected in Philippines
6 cases of South African variant detected in Philippines
By Sheila Crisostomo | 14 hours ago
The Department of Health reported yesterday the detection of six cases of B.1.351 or the South African variant of COVI...
Headlines
fbfb
Vaccinations kick off in Davao, Cebu
Vaccinations kick off in Davao, Cebu
By Edith Regalado | 14 hours ago
Following the arrival of 600,000 doses of Sinovac last Sunday, the government proceeded to deliver vaccines to areas outside...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with