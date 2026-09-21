â€˜Sara briefed on sub judice ruleâ€™

‘Sara briefed on sub judice rule’

In this photo uploaded on Facebook on March 2, 2026, Vice President Sara Duterte personally visits residents affected by Typhoon Basyang at Iligan City Public Plaza.

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte has been briefed on the impeachment court’s sub judice rule restricting statements outside Senate proceedings, according to defense spokesman Michael Poa.

“I will not deny that there have been discussions between myself and the Vice President on what I think is skirting sub judice, skirting contempt,” Poa told reporters yesterday.

Prosecutors have called on the court to also apply the rule to the Vice President.

“If there are things that she is uncertain if its sub judice or not, she consults us and we give our opinion. Usually, she values our opinion,” Poa said.

Duterte did not entertain impeachment-related questions during her visit to Banga, South Cotabato yesterday.

The Vice President had accused senators of being influenced or controlled by Malacañang, House prosecution spokesman Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong pointed out earlier.

“It is correct to be fair and that if there are violations on Rule 18 or the sub judice rule, we should all be covered by that, including the defense, including myself,” Poa said.

Duterte’s health

Meanwhile, in an interview in Banga, Duterte said she was pleased that judges of the International Criminal Court have seen her father’s current condition.

“You saw his advanced age and I hope that they will discuss the state of his health,” she said.