^

Headlines

‘Sara briefed on sub judice rule’

Evelyn Macairan - The Philippine Star
September 22, 2026 | 12:00am
â€˜Sara briefed on sub judice ruleâ€™
In this photo uploaded on Facebook on March 2, 2026, Vice President Sara Duterte personally visits residents affected by Typhoon Basyang at Iligan City Public Plaza.
Vice President Sara Duterte via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte has been briefed on the impeachment court’s sub judice rule restricting statements outside Senate proceedings, according to defense spokesman Michael Poa.

“I will not deny that there have been discussions between myself and the Vice President on what I think is skirting sub judice, skirting contempt,” Poa told reporters yesterday.

Prosecutors have called on the court to also apply the rule to the Vice President.

“If there are things that she is uncertain if its sub judice or not, she consults us and we give our opinion. Usually, she values our opinion,” Poa said.

Duterte did not entertain impeachment-related questions during her visit to Banga, South Cotabato yesterday.

The Vice President had accused senators of being influenced or controlled by Malacañang, House prosecution spokesman Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong pointed out earlier.

“It is correct to be fair and that if there are violations on Rule 18 or the sub judice rule, we should all be covered by that, including the defense, including myself,” Poa said.

Duterte’s health

Meanwhile, in an interview in Banga, Duterte said she was pleased that judges of the International Criminal Court have seen her father’s current condition.

“You saw his advanced age and I hope that they will discuss the state of his health,” she said.

SARA DUTERTE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Senate tackles today VP impeachment vote threshold

Senate tackles today VP impeachment vote threshold

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
Senators are expected to go into caucus today in an attempt to resolve the question on the conviction threshold for Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara trial bares possible constitutional violation that SEC did not probe

Sara trial bares possible constitutional violation that SEC did not probe

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
Did Sara Duterte violate the constitutional ban on a vice president participating in business?
Headlines
fbtw
Alleged 'ghost internet' scheme in DICT under Ombudsman probe

Alleged 'ghost internet' scheme in DICT under Ombudsman probe

By Renalyn Ramirez | 8 hours ago
Did taxpayers pay for routers and internet that never worked?
Headlines
fbtw
Next witness to testify on Sara business interests, government deals

Next witness to testify on Sara business interests, government deals

By Daphne Galvez | 2 days ago
The House prosecution panel is preparing witnesses to testify on Vice President Sara Duterte’s declared business interests,...
Headlines
fbtw
More time needed to resolve impeach vote threshold

More time needed to resolve impeach vote threshold

By EJ Macababbad | 2 days ago
The impeachment court trying Vice President Sara Duterte may defer resolving the voting threshold question to give senators...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOE admits no immediate solution to Visayas power crisis

DOE admits no immediate solution to Visayas power crisis

1 hour ago
House committee on energy chairman Jose Alvarez pressed the Department of Energy (DOE) for an immediate solution to the continuing...
Headlines
fbtw
6 new Philippines hotels awarded Michelin Keys

6 new Philippines hotels awarded Michelin Keys

By Andrew Ronquillo | 1 hour ago
Six new hotels in the Philippines have been awarded Michelin Keys for being among the most outstanding hotels in the wor...
Headlines
fbtw
DILG seeks to abolish access to nihilistic sites

DILG seeks to abolish access to nihilistic sites

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla has called for a total ban on websites and online platforms that promote violence and hate...
Headlines
fbtw
Student cited for heroism during Cotabato shooting rampage

Student cited for heroism during Cotabato shooting rampage

By John Unson | 1 hour ago
There might have been more casualties in the Banga, South Cotabato campus shooting rampage on Friday, if not for a brave student...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with