Embassy flags cockfighting involving Filipinos in France

In this photo taken on August 26, 2022, men watch roosters during a cockfighting match at the San Pedro Coliseum in Laguna province.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Embassy in Paris, France warned Filipinos against holding illegal cockfights after French authorities flagged gambling and cockfighting activities involving members of the Filipino community.

The embassy said it had also received reports of disturbances to the peace and littering linked to the activities.

It reminded Filipinos that illegal cockfighting is considered animal cruelty in France and may carry hefty penalties.

"Filipinos in France are therefore advised that illegal cockfighting is an act of animal cruelty punishable in France by three-year imprisonment and a fine of 45,000 euros," the embassy said in an advisory.

The embassy also urged Filipinos living and working in France to observe local laws.

"Let us maintain the good name and reputation of the Filipino community with our French hosts," it said.

Cockfighting, or "sabong," is legal in the Philippines under certain regulations. Presidential Decree 449, or the Cockfighting Law of 1974, limits authorized cockfights to licensed cockpits and specified occasions, while unauthorized cockfighting is prohibited. Online or "e-sabong" operations are also banned under Executive Order No. 9 issued in 2022.