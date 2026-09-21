Legarda extends medical leave for sixth time until October 9

Loren Legarda speaks as a senator-judge in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte on July 22, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Loren Legarda has extended her medical leave for a sixth consecutive time, with her absence from the Senate expected to reach until at least October 9.

Senate Secretary Renato Bantug Jr. confirmed on Monday, September 21, that Legarda filed leave covering September 21 to 23, September 28 to October 2, and October 5 to 9.

It is her longest filing yet, spanning three weeks, since she was last seen attending the Senate's plenary session on July 29. Her earlier notices covered one or two blocks of days at a time.

Legarda has been absent from the Senate for nearly two months. If she remains absent through October 9, her absence will reach 72 days, or more than 10 weeks.

Aside from having missed plenary sessions and budget hearings, Legarda has also largely missed out on the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte, where she sits as a senator-judge.

Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian and other senators have all said Legarda is being treated for lung problems.

Gatchalian told reporters on August 27 that Legarda had gone without her salary while on leave.

Sen. Ping Lacson said in a radio interview in August that Legarda had called him and promised to return to the Philippines once her medical tests were completed.

Legarda left the Philippines on August 2, a day before her first medical leave took effect. National Bureau of Investigation Director Melvin Matibag said she traveled via Hong Kong with France as her final destination, while her son, Rep. Leandro Leviste (Batangas, 1st District), took a separate flight to Hong Kong on the same day.

According to Senate rules, senators need no permission from the Senate president for personal trips abroad

Legarda left two days after Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla ordered a preliminary investigation into her, Leviste and former Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi on complaints of non-bailable plunder and several counts of graft.

Investigators have accused the Legarda, Leviste and Cusi of allegedly conspiring to corner exclusive government rights over the country's solar energy resources.

Legarda has called the accusations "utterly false and baseless" and has said her leaves comply with Senate rules. Her spokesperson, Tony La Viña, has argued that the complaints against her and Leviste are political persecution.