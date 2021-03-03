Lacking submission to FDA delays review of Sinopharm COVID-19 jab
MANILA, Philippines — The country’s Food and Drug Administration has yet to evaluate the application of Sinopharm for the emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine due to incomplete documents.
The application of Southmed Pharma, which seeks to the firm’s distributor in the Philippines, lacked documents such as clinical trial results and certificate of good manufacturing practice, FDA Director General Eric Domingo said. The local company also needs to present proof it is the distributor of Sinopharm in the country.
“Once they submit the documents, we will begin the evaluation,” Domingo said in a public briefing Wednesday.
“Until we see scientific evidence, we see the population involved in their Phase 3 clinical trials, their experience in using the vaccine in other countries, that’s the only time we can give recommendation on the use of the vaccine,” he added.
The drug regulator confirmed Tuesday the receipt of an online application seeking emergency use authorization for the jab developed by China’s state-owned pharmaceutical company.
Domingo earlier said it may take “around four to six weeks” before the agency can decide on the application because Sinopharm has yet to receive EUA from a stringent regulatory authority or from the World Health Organization. The lack of relevant documents may delay it further.
“We’re very objective in approving vaccines. We have a checklist of what we’re looking for: safety, efficacy and quality,” he said.
Interim analysis of Phase 3 clinical trials showed that Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine was 79.3% effective in preventing the disease, lower than the reported efficacy rates of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna of 95% and 94.1%, respectively. The data, however, have not been peer-reviewed.
So far, only the vaccines of Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Sinovac Biotech have obtained EUAs from the FDA. The application of Russia’s Gamaleya for its COVID-19 vaccine remains pending.
The jab developed by Sinopharm is the one preferred by President Rodrigo Duterte.
It was the same vaccine used by members of the Presidential Security Group, special envoy to China Mon Tulfo, some “Cabinet-level” officials and a senator in an unauthorized vaccine activity last year.
The country began its delayed COVID-19 vaccination campaign Monday, with health workers, government officials and uniformed personnel the first in the line to receive donated Sinovac shots.
The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.
Contradicting Malacanang, vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. says he cannot confirm the arrival of initial shipments of the AstraZeneca vaccines from the Covax facility.
"I cannot confirm yet. Dalawang beses na kaming nakuryente diyan. Mabuti i-confirm 'pag may plane nang lumipad from Belgium," Galvez was quoted, as reported by ABS-CBN News.
An initial shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines from the COVAX facility are expected to arrive on Thrusday, March 4, the Palace says.
The shipment will have 487,200 and will arrive around 7:30 p.m., the Palace also says. This is down from the 527,600 doses earlier announced to arrive on March 1, and that did not, in fact, arrive.
IATF member and DOJ Secretary Menardo Guevarra says persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) who are senior citizens are included in the government's priority list for its COVID-19 mass vaccination program.
The IATF, however, has not mentioned PDLs as a specific group in its classification of persons for priority vaccination.
"So when we speak of senior citizens as a priority group, this will cut across a broad range of individuals, including those serving time or under detention, in their own internal order of preference," Guevarra says. — report from The STAR/Evelyn Macairan
The Department of Health in the Zamboanga Peninsula says it is ready to roll out the inoculation of the Sinovac vaccines donated by China that arrived in the country last Sunday.
Dr. Joshua Brilliantes, Department of Health-9, says the region is expected to receive by March 7 the vaccines from the central office in Manila.
According to Brilliantes, the Zamboanga Peninsula will receive only a portion of 100,000 vaccine doses from 600,000 that China flew in. — The STAR/Roel Pareño
The Department of Health records 13 adverse events following the rollout of the Sinovac vaccines on Monday.
These include pain in the injected area, rashes, headaches and nausea but the DOH notes that these are common and minor.
"Nobody was admitted. All of them were observed, managed," Health Undersecretary Rosario Vergeire says in Filipino.
