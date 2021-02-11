Private vehicle inspectors to lower fees; Palace says MVIS no longer mandatory

MANILA, Philippines — Following widespread criticism on social media, owners of Private Motor Vehicle Inspection Centers have decided to lower their inspection fees and waive their reinspection fees for private and public utility vehicles for one year.

This was confirmed by Transportation Assistant Secretary Giovanni Lopez at a virtual press conference by the Department of Transportation on Thursday.

As a result, the PMVIC testing fee will be lowered to P600 for private vehicles from P1,500-P1,800 earlier, while the inspection fee for motorcycles will also be lowered to P500 and P300 for public utility jeepneys.

Vehicle Inspection Center Operators Association of the Philippines President Iñigo Larrazabal, who was present at the press briefing, said that PMVICs had agreed “to operate at a loss and lower [their] fees."

The transportation department added that "the process will still cover all 73 inspection items, including smoke emission, for a comprehensive test of a vehicle’s roadworthiness."

The DOTr also pointed to data collected by the Metro Manila Accident Recording and Analysis System, which found that in 2019, a total of 121,771 road crashes were recorded in Metro Manila. An average of 334 road crashes were also recorded daily. Of this, 372 people have died, while 20,466 were hurt.

To recall, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade appealed for PMVICs to lower their fees to P500 to P800, which are the same rates being offered by Private Emission Testing Centers. PMVICs were initially authorized to collect an inspection fee of P1,800 for motor vehicles weighing 4,500 kilograms or less, while re-inspection fees of P900 will be charged if the vehicle fails the initial test.

Later Thursday, the Palace announced that the much-criticized motor vehicle inspection system would no longer be mandatory.

"Our life-threatening problems on respiratory and cardiovascular diseases due to unabated motor vehicle emissions and also the needless Filipino deaths yearly due to road accidents or crashes and of course, the equally urgent global problem on climate change cannot wait to be addressed anymore,” president of Clean Air Philippines Movement Inc. Leo Olarte also said at the briefing.

"Like COVID-19, it is also an emergency that we all need to address," he added.

— Franco Luna with a report from Xave Gregorio and The STAR