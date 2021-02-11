#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Private vehicle inspectors to lower fees; Palace says MVIS no longer mandatory
Teofilo Guadiz III, LTO director for Region 1, told Pangasinan media that he has been receiving complaints of long queues of vehicles at an accredited PMVIC here and that health protocols amid the COVID pandemic, like social distancing, are no longer observed.
Philstar.com/ Irish Lising

Private vehicle inspectors to lower fees; Palace says MVIS no longer mandatory

(Philstar.com) - February 11, 2021 - 6:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — Following widespread criticism on social media, owners of Private Motor Vehicle Inspection Centers have decided to lower their inspection fees and waive their reinspection fees for private and public utility vehicles for one year. 

This was confirmed by Transportation Assistant Secretary Giovanni Lopez at a virtual press conference by the Department of Transportation on Thursday.

As a result, the PMVIC testing fee will be lowered to P600 for private vehicles from P1,500-P1,800 earlier, while the inspection fee for motorcycles will also be lowered to P500 and P300 for public utility jeepneys.

READ: Implementation of car child seat law deferred, MVIS no longer mandatory

Vehicle Inspection Center Operators Association of the Philippines President Iñigo Larrazabal, who was present at the press briefing, said that PMVICs had agreed “to operate at a loss and lower [their] fees."

The transportation department added that "the process will still cover all 73 inspection items, including smoke emission, for a comprehensive test of a vehicle’s roadworthiness."

The DOTr also pointed to data collected by the Metro Manila Accident Recording and Analysis System, which found that in 2019, a total of 121,771 road crashes were recorded in Metro Manila. An average of 334 road crashes were also recorded daily. Of this, 372 people have died, while 20,466 were hurt.

To recall, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade appealed for PMVICs to lower their fees to P500 to P800, which are the same rates being offered by Private Emission Testing Centers. PMVICs were initially authorized to collect an inspection fee of P1,800 for motor vehicles weighing 4,500 kilograms or less, while re-inspection fees of P900 will be charged if the vehicle fails the initial test.

Later Thursday, the Palace announced that the much-criticized motor vehicle inspection system would no longer be mandatory. 

FROM INTERAKSYON: Amid uproar vs hefty fees, senators call for suspension of new vehicle inspection system

"Our life-threatening problems on respiratory and cardiovascular diseases due to unabated motor vehicle emissions and also the needless Filipino deaths yearly due to road accidents or crashes and of course, the equally urgent global problem on climate change cannot wait to be addressed anymore,” president of Clean Air Philippines Movement Inc. Leo Olarte also said at the briefing. 

"Like COVID-19, it is also an emergency that we all need to address," he added. 

— Franco Luna with a report from Xave Gregorio and The STAR

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
After Duterte rant, Velasco quashes hope for ABS-CBN franchise renewal
After Duterte rant, Velasco quashes hope for ABS-CBN franchise renewal
By Xave Gregorio | 9 hours ago
Following President Rodrigo Duterte’s rant against the Lopezes and their TV network ABS-CBN, House Speaker Lord Allan...
Headlines
fbfb
Filipinos most disapproved of gov't pandemic response in Southeast Asia &mdash; survey
Filipinos most disapproved of gov't pandemic response in Southeast Asia — survey
By Christian Deiparine | 1 day ago
(Updated) Filipinos in the policy, research, business, civil society and media communities had the lowest approval rating...
Headlines
fbfb
MRT-3 general manager Rodolfo Garcia dies of COVID-19
MRT-3 general manager Rodolfo Garcia dies of COVID-19
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
"The entire DOTr family wishes to condole with the bereaved family of Gen. Garcia. Our thoughts and prayers are with you....
Headlines
fbfb
600,000 COVID-19 jabs of Sinovac seen to arrive on Feb. 23
600,000 COVID-19 jabs of Sinovac seen to arrive on Feb. 23
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
Of the total doses, 100,000 will be allocated to the Philippine military.
Headlines
fbfb
Carpio: Wait for China to use coast guard law before going to UN tribunal
Carpio: Wait for China to use coast guard law before going to UN tribunal
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
"If China fires on a Philippine vessel in the West Philippine Sea that's the time we go to a [UN Convention on the Law of...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Palace: Food security summit will address changes brought by pandemic
Palace: Food security summit will address changes brought by pandemic
By Alexis Romero | 54 minutes ago
Mindanao Development Authority chairman Emmanuel Piñol took offense at the announcement, saying it appeared that he...
Headlines
fbfb
SC appoints ex-Chief Justice Puno as 'friend of court' in anti-terror law debates
SC appoints ex-Chief Justice Puno as 'friend of court' in anti-terror law debates
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The Supreme Court has appointed retired Chief Justice Reynato Puno as a “friend of court” that will help the tribunal...
Headlines
fbfb
Don't let Chinese New Year gatherings be 'superspreaders,' DOH says
Don't let Chinese New Year gatherings be 'superspreaders,' DOH says
By Christian Deiparine | 2 hours ago
Filipinos who will celebrate the Chinese New Year were told to keep following preventive measures against the COVID-19 by...
Headlines
fbfb
Amid poor showing in ASEAN poll, DOH says COVID-19 response 'always guided by science'
Amid poor showing in ASEAN poll, DOH says COVID-19 response 'always guided by science'
By Christian Deiparine | 2 hours ago
The DOH stood by its policies on the COVID-19 pandemic after a survey among ASEAN countries found that Filipinos disapproved...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte urged to declare teen pregnancies a national social emergency
Duterte urged to declare teen pregnancies a national social emergency
2 hours ago
"If we declare it an emergency, young people should have easier access to family planning and reproductive health services,"...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with