DFA to bring home Filipinos in Myanmar
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs is getting ready to bring home Filipino migrant workers in Myanmar after its military declared a state of emergency.
DFA Executive Director for Strategic Communications Ivy Banzon-Abalos told reporters that is finalizing a repatriation flight on February 15.
"252 Filipinos have signified interest to be repatriated, embassy is in the process of getting confirmation of those Filipinos," Abalos said in a text message.
The DFA earlier expressed "deep concern" over the situation in Myanmar, following the arrest of de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other officials.
The agency then urged Filipinos in Myanmar to "exercise due caution, monitor developments through reputable sources, and observe the guidance of local authorities."
UN rights council to hold special session on Myanmar
The UN Human Rights Council said it will hold a relatively rare special session this Friday to discuss the ongoing political crisis in Myanmar.
The move was officially requested on Monday by Britain and the European Union, with enough backing from countries to automatically trigger the meeting.
The call came a week after Myanmar's generals conducted a coup in the country.
"The Human Rights Council will hold a special session to address the human rights implications of the crisis in Myanmar this Friday," the UN's top rights body said in a statement.
The support of one-third of the 47 council members — so 16 or more — is required for a special session to be convened.
It has the backing of 19 so far, including Argentina, Brazil, Japan, Mexico and South Korea, plus EU nations including France, Germany and Italy.
It will be the 29th special session of the council.
— Patricia Lourdes Viray with AFP
Follow this thread for updates on the situation in Myanmar, where a coup may be happening after de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other officials have reportedly been detained by the military.
Photo: Military officers wearing facemasks who serve as members of Myanmar's parliament leave after a session at the Assembly of the Union (Pyidaungsu Hluttaw) in Naypyidaw on March 10, 2020. AFP/Ye Aung Thu
Britain and the European Union requested Monday that the United Nations Human Rights Council hold a special session in response to the ongoing political crisis Myanmar.
"The UK would like to inform all colleagues that together with the EU, we have submitted a request for a special session on the human rights implications of the crisis in Myanmar," Julian Braithwaite, Britain's ambassador in Geneva, told an organizational meeting ahead of the body's next session. — AFP
Pope Francis on Monday called for the prompt release of political leaders imprisoned following a coup in Myanmar, in a speech to ambassadors to the Holy See.
"The path to democracy undertaken in recent years was brusquely interrupted by last week's coup d'etat. This has led to the imprisonment of different political leaders, who I hope will be promptly released as a sign of encouragement for a sincere dialogue aimed at the good of the country," the pope said. — AFP
Police use water cannon on anti-coup protesters in Myanmar capital, AFP reports
