DFA to bring home Filipinos in Myanmar

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs is getting ready to bring home Filipino migrant workers in Myanmar after its military declared a state of emergency.

DFA Executive Director for Strategic Communications Ivy Banzon-Abalos told reporters that is finalizing a repatriation flight on February 15.

"252 Filipinos have signified interest to be repatriated, embassy is in the process of getting confirmation of those Filipinos," Abalos said in a text message.

The DFA earlier expressed "deep concern" over the situation in Myanmar, following the arrest of de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other officials.

The agency then urged Filipinos in Myanmar to "exercise due caution, monitor developments through reputable sources, and observe the guidance of local authorities."

UN rights council to hold special session on Myanmar

The UN Human Rights Council said it will hold a relatively rare special session this Friday to discuss the ongoing political crisis in Myanmar.

The move was officially requested on Monday by Britain and the European Union, with enough backing from countries to automatically trigger the meeting.

The call came a week after Myanmar's generals conducted a coup in the country.

"The Human Rights Council will hold a special session to address the human rights implications of the crisis in Myanmar this Friday," the UN's top rights body said in a statement.

The support of one-third of the 47 council members — so 16 or more — is required for a special session to be convened.

It has the backing of 19 so far, including Argentina, Brazil, Japan, Mexico and South Korea, plus EU nations including France, Germany and Italy.

It will be the 29th special session of the council.

— Patricia Lourdes Viray with AFP