Philippines deeply concerned with Myanmar coup, OFWs urged to be cautious
MANILA, Philippines — Along with several other nations, the Philippines is monitoring the situation in Myanmar with "deep concern," the Department of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday.
The DFA in its statement said the government is "especially concerned with the safety of Daw Aung Sun Suu Kyi," who was arrested by the military along with other senior officials. On Monday, military officials declared a 12-month state of emergency and appointed a general as acting president, signaling a return to its nearly five-decade rule in the country.
"Myanmar has made substantial and important strides toward democratization in recent years," the department said. "The Philippines has supported these efforts."
The statement breaks with the one made by presidential spokesman Harry Roque on Monday, who said the upheaval in Myanmar was “an internal matter that we will not meddle with," and that the Philippine military was on standby to evacuate Filipinos from the country if necessary.
This irritated Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. who insisted on Twitter the following morning that Roque "does not express foreign policy," and that "the last thing we will do is assemble our armed forces to evacuate our nationals."
However, the statement also stops short of characterizing the unfolding series of events as a military coup, in keeping with Locsin who previously said reports indicated "a chess move but not a coup."
The agency also urged Filipinos in Myanmar to "exercise due caution, monitor developments through reputable sources, and observe the guidance of local authorities."
The DFA on Monday told reporters that some 1,273 Filipinos are in Myanmar as of June 2020, many of whom "work in the manufacturing industry as supervisors" and for agencies of the United Nations as well as other international organizations.
In its Tuesday statement, the department also listed the following emergency contacts for Filipinos in Myanmar:
- The Embassy of the Philippines in Yangon
- Landline: (+95-1) 558-149 to 151
- Fax: (+95-1) 558-154
- Duty Officer Mobile: (+95-9) 2507-65938
- Email: yangon.pe@dfa.gov.ph
- Office of Migrant Workers Affairs
- Landline: (+63-2 )8 834-4996
- Email: oumwa@dfa.gov.ph/oumwa.database@gmail.com
Follow this thread for updates on the situation in Myanmar, where a coup may be happening after de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other officials have reportedly been detained by the military.
Photo: Military officers wearing facemasks who serve as members of Myanmar's parliament leave after a session at the Assembly of the Union (Pyidaungsu Hluttaw) in Naypyidaw on March 10, 2020. AFP/Ye Aung Thu
The Philippines is following the situation in Myanmar "with deep concern", the Department of Foreign Affairs says, adding it is "especially concerned" for the safety of Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, whom the Myanmar military has detained.
"Myanmar has made substantial and important strides toward democratization in recent years," the DFA also says, saying the Philippines has supported those efforts.
The DFA also advises Filipinos in Myanmar to exercise due caution.
Myanmar's military coup marks an early test case of President Joe Biden's determination to advocate democracy but, unlike a decade ago when the United States nurtured a transition there, he has limited options.
The rise of democracy in Myanmar had initially been hailed as a key achievement of former president Barack Obama, under whom Biden served as number two, representing an opening of a long-closed nation that had been in rival China's orbit.
But Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar's civilian leader who was detained with others Monday, had been rapidly losing Western support as the Nobel laureate stayed reticent -- some argue so as not to antagonize the military — about a brutal campaign against the mostly Muslim Rohingya minority.
Biden in a forceful statement Monday warned of a return of sanctions and steadfastly backed the principle of democracy — in line with his campaign promises as he vowed to turn the page from his predecessor Donald Trump, who praised autocrats and unsuccessfully tried to overturn his own election defeat. — AFP
Myanmar's military declared a one-year state of emergency on Monday and appointed a general as acting president, after arresting civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior officials.
An announcement on military-owned Myawaddy TV said the move was needed to preserve the "stability" of the state, accusing the country's election commission of failing to address "huge irregularities" in the November election. — AFP
Internet connections in Myanmar were severely disrupted Monday as the country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi was detained by the military in an apparent coup, according to an independent monitor.
"The telecommunication disruptions, beginning approximately 3 a.m. Monday morning local time, have significant subnational impact including the capital, and are likely to limit coverage of events as they take place," said the Netblocks civil society group. — AFP
- Latest
- Trending