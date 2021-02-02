#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Philippines deeply concerned with Myanmar coup, OFWs urged to be cautious
This file photo taken on October 29, 2020 shows Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi casting an advance vote at a polling station in Naypyidaw. Myanmar's ousted National League for Democracy party called for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other detained leaders on February 2, 2021, describing the coup a day earlier as a "stain" on the military's history.
Thet Aung / AFP

Philippines deeply concerned with Myanmar coup, OFWs urged to be cautious

Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - February 2, 2021 - 4:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — Along with several other nations, the Philippines is monitoring the situation in Myanmar with "deep concern," the Department of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday.

The DFA in its statement said the government is "especially concerned with the safety of Daw Aung Sun Suu Kyi," who was arrested by the military along with other senior officials. On Monday, military officials declared a 12-month state of emergency and appointed a general as acting president, signaling a return to its nearly five-decade rule in the country.

"Myanmar has made substantial and important strides toward democratization in recent years," the department said. "The Philippines has supported these efforts."

The statement breaks with the one made by presidential spokesman Harry Roque on Monday, who said the upheaval in Myanmar was “an internal matter that we will not meddle with," and that the Philippine military was on standby to evacuate Filipinos from the country if necessary.

This irritated Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. who insisted on Twitter the following morning that Roque "does not express foreign policy," and that "the last thing we will do is assemble our armed forces to evacuate our nationals."

However, the statement also stops short of characterizing the unfolding series of events as a military coup, in keeping with Locsin who previously said reports indicated "a chess move but not a coup."

The agency also urged Filipinos in Myanmar to "exercise due caution, monitor developments through reputable sources, and observe the guidance of local authorities."

The DFA on Monday told reporters that some 1,273 Filipinos are in Myanmar as of June 2020, many of whom "work in the manufacturing industry as supervisors" and for agencies of the United Nations as well as other international organizations.

In its Tuesday statement, the department also listed the following emergency contacts for Filipinos in Myanmar: 

  • The Embassy of the Philippines in Yangon
    • Landline: (+95-1) 558-149 to 151
    • Fax: (+95-1) 558-154
    • Duty Officer Mobile: (+95-9) 2507-65938
    • Email: yangon.pe@dfa.gov.ph
  • Office of Migrant Workers Affairs
    • Landline: (+63-2 )8 834-4996
    • Email: oumwa@dfa.gov.ph/oumwa.database@gmail.com

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS HARRY ROQUE MYANMAR
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: February 2, 2021 - 2:43pm

Follow this thread for updates on the situation in Myanmar, where a coup may be happening after de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other officials have reportedly been detained by the military.

Photo: Military officers wearing facemasks who serve as members of Myanmar's parliament leave after a session at the Assembly of the Union (Pyidaungsu Hluttaw) in Naypyidaw on March 10, 2020. AFP/Ye Aung Thu

February 2, 2021 - 2:43pm

The Philippines is following the situation in Myanmar "with deep concern", the Department of Foreign Affairs says, adding it is "especially concerned" for the safety of Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, whom the Myanmar military has detained.

"Myanmar has made substantial and important strides toward democratization in recent years," the DFA also says, saying the Philippines has supported those efforts.

The DFA also advises Filipinos in Myanmar to exercise due caution.

February 2, 2021 - 7:38am

Myanmar's military coup marks an early test case of President Joe Biden's determination to advocate democracy but, unlike a decade ago when the United States nurtured a transition there, he has limited options.

The rise of democracy in Myanmar had initially been hailed as a key achievement of former president Barack Obama, under whom Biden served as number two, representing an opening of a long-closed nation that had been in rival China's orbit.

But Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar's civilian leader who was detained with others Monday, had been rapidly losing Western support as the Nobel laureate stayed reticent -- some argue so as not to antagonize the military — about a brutal campaign against the mostly Muslim Rohingya minority.

Biden in a forceful statement Monday warned of a return of sanctions and steadfastly backed the principle of democracy — in line with his campaign promises as he vowed to turn the page from his predecessor Donald Trump, who praised autocrats and unsuccessfully tried to overturn his own election defeat. — AFP

February 1, 2021 - 2:07pm
Statement of Akbayan Chair Emeritus Etta Rosales on the Myanmar coup
 
Akbayan stands with the people of Myanmar against the military coup that threatens its democracy. We challenge Mr. Rodrigo Duterte and his government to join the world in condemning the detention of Aung San Suu Kyi and calling on the Myanmar military to abandon its power grab and submit to civilian rule.
 
This coup is a vile attempt by the military junta to cling to power, and mirrors the attempts of other authoritarian leaders to discredit the voice of the people. We too in the Philippines face threats to our democracy with the use of authoritarian force. But the people of Myanmar have spoken: no threat to their democracy will silence their desire for peace.
 
We call on the military of Myanmar to respect the popular will and commitment for a democratic civilian government. We call for the immediate release of all wrongly arrested government officials, civil society leaders, and other leaders of the National League for Democracy
February 1, 2021 - 10:55am

Myanmar's military declared a one-year state of emergency on Monday and appointed a general as acting president, after arresting civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior officials.

An announcement on military-owned Myawaddy TV said the move was needed to preserve the "stability" of the state, accusing the country's election commission of failing to address "huge irregularities" in the November election. — AFP

February 1, 2021 - 10:21am

Internet connections in Myanmar were severely disrupted Monday as the country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi was detained by the military in an apparent coup, according to an independent monitor. 

"The telecommunication disruptions, beginning approximately 3 a.m. Monday morning local time, have significant subnational impact including the capital, and are likely to limit coverage of events as they take place," said the Netblocks civil society group. — AFP

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Locsin tells Roque to &lsquo;lay off&rsquo; commenting on foreign policy
Locsin tells Roque to ‘lay off’ commenting on foreign policy
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 4 hours ago
Hours after presidential spokesman Harry Roque touted his international law experience and told a senator to enroll in one...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE: Oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law
LIVE: Oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law
By PhilstarLIVE | 7 hours ago
Amid a rise in red-tagging, continued attacks on activists and progressive groups, and shrinking spaces for dissent, many...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines won&rsquo;t meddle: It&rsquo;s an internal matter
Philippines won’t meddle: It’s an internal matter
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
The Philippines is prioritizing the safety of its citizens in Myanmar and sees the military takeover in the country as “an...
Headlines
fbfb
Embassy: Chinese Coast Guard law no threat of war
Embassy: Chinese Coast Guard law no threat of war
By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
China’s new law authorizing its coast guard to fire on foreign vessels is not a threat of war and does not specifically...
Headlines
fbfb
Relaxed quarantine in March possible &ndash; NEDA
Relaxed quarantine in March possible – NEDA
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
Metro Manila may be placed under the most lenient quarantine status next month if the public observes health protocols, National...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Duterte wants Magalong to stay as contact tracing czar &mdash; Palace
Duterte wants Magalong to stay as contact tracing czar — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 16 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte wants Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong to remain as the government's contact tracing czar even...
Headlines
fbfb
Magalong, Palace comments make unclear his resignation as contact tracing czar
Magalong, Palace comments make unclear his resignation as contact tracing czar
1 hour ago
Latest pronouncements by both the Duterte administration and Mayor Benjamin Magalong on Tuesday have made his resignation...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate probe sought on trafficking of Filipino women
Senate probe sought on trafficking of Filipino women
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros is calling for a Senate inquiry into the human trafficking of Filipino women amid the pandemic.
Headlines
fbfb
Two Aeta farmers, 'first casualties' of anti-terrorism law, seek to join legal fight in SC
Two Aeta farmers, 'first casualties' of anti-terrorism law, seek to join legal fight in SC
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
Two Aetas charged with violation of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, who assert allegations against them are trumped up, are...
Headlines
fbfb
No sanctions yet for motorists without child car seat &mdash;&nbsp;DOTr
No sanctions yet for motorists without child car seat — DOTr
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"Both the DOTr and LTO are in agreement that a deferment of the full implementation/enforcement of this new rule is warranted,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with