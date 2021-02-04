Locsin blames the West for 'destroying' Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi
MANILA, Philippines — Western countries are responsible for "tearing down" the reputation of Myanmar's toppled leader Aung San Suu Kyi, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said Thursday.
Suu Kyi, a 1991 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, was arrested with other senior officials after Myanmar's military declared a one-year state of emergency last Monday.
"I pour scorn on the Western world for destroying Aung San Suu Kyi and making her a victim of the military," Locsin told the Senate foreign affairs committee.
Also cleared up: wait and see attitude on Myanmar is my call not Duterte's who'd otherwise blow his top for a personal friend, Suu Kyi. You got a problem with that, see me. Meanwhile I will not join the West which destroyed Suu Kyi and left her defenseless before the Army. https://t.co/XcVcBApCxO— Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) February 4, 2021
The Philippines' top diplomat stressed that he will not listen to any opinion of a white man on the issue.
Myanmar's leader has lost Western support as she had stayed silent on the atrocities against Rohingya Muslims.
Working with powers
"My job is to try to put her back... the last people I would listen to is a white face on this issue," Locsin said.
To put Suu Kyi back in power, Locsin said he would work with other powers, such as China and India.
"Forget the United States. We talk to China, we talk to India, we say we can go back to the status quo and we can go back and put the mother of Burmese democracy back there," the secretary said, reiterating that he will not work with Western countries on this issue.
"I am angry because I met that woman," he added.
Locsin also recalled how he advised Suu Kyi to work with the army and warned her to be careful of Western countries.
"The West destroyed Syria, the West destroyed Libya because they are hungry for oil. The West is hungry for the gas and oil of Burma (Myanmar)," Locsin said.
Earlier this week, Locsin told presidential spokesperson Harry Roque to "lay off foreign affairs" after saying that the the Myanmar coup was “an internal matter that we will not meddle with."
The Department of Foreign Affairs later on released a statement saying that the government is "especially concerned" with the safety of Suu Kyi.
"Myanmar has made substantial and important strides toward democratization in recent years," the DFA said.
Meanwhile, the Associated of Southeast Asian Nations called for "dialogue, reconciliation and the return to normalcy" in Myanmar as other member states closely follow the developments in the country.
"We recall the purposes and the principles enshrined in the ASEAN Charter, including, the adherence to the principles of democracy, the rule of law and good governance, respect for and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms," the ASEAN said in a statement.
Photo: Military officers wearing facemasks who serve as members of Myanmar's parliament leave after a session at the Assembly of the Union (Pyidaungsu Hluttaw) in Naypyidaw on March 10, 2020. AFP/Ye Aung Thu
Myanmar's coup has left its younger generation bunkered down at home, obsessively tracking arrest rumours on social media and weighing whether to defy the military on the streets.
Since the dawn army raids that took Aung San Suu Kyi and her government's top ministers into custody on Monday, outrage has simmered behind closed doors over the sudden end to a fledgling democracy.
A generation too young to remember the last military takeover say they are unlikely to confront the troops now patrolling the streets without a clear signal from the country's deposed leaders, or guidance from veterans of earlier civil strife.
"We have the readiness, the anger, the anxiety," said Aye.
But the spark for whatever comes next "needs to come people who can lead", she added. — AFP
Facebook on Thursday said some of its services were being restricted in Myanmar, days after the military seized power in a coup.
"We are aware that access to Facebook is currently disrupted for some people," a company spokesperson told AFP.
"We urge authorities to restore connectivity so that people in Myanmar can communicate with their families and friends and access important information."
The social media platform is wildly popular in Myanmar and the primary method for communication. It is also frequently used by government ministries to issue statements.
— AFP
The foreign ministers of the G7 group of some of the world's wealthiest nations said Wednesday they are "deeply concerned" by the military coup in Myanmar.
"We are deeply concerned by the detention of political leaders and civil society activists, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, and targeting of the media," they said in a joint statement issued from London.
"We call upon the military to immediately end the state of emergency, restore power to the democratically-elected government, to release all those unjustly detained and to respect human rights and the rule of law." — AFP
The party of Myanmar’s toppled leader Aung San Suu Kyi demands her immediate release Tuesday, after a military coup that triggered international condemnation and sanctions threats from the new US president.
Armed troops patrolled the capital, Naypyidaw, where Suu Kyi and other National League for Democracy party leaders were detained in pre-dawn raids on Monday just ahead of the scheduled resumption of parliament.
Soldiers were also stationed Tuesday outside the dormitories for parliamentarians in Naypyidaw, with one NLD MP describing it as "an open-air detention centre". — AFP
The Philippines is following the situation in Myanmar "with deep concern", the Department of Foreign Affairs says, adding it is "especially concerned" for the safety of Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, whom the Myanmar military has detained.
"Myanmar has made substantial and important strides toward democratization in recent years," the DFA also says, saying the Philippines has supported those efforts.
The DFA also advises Filipinos in Myanmar to exercise due caution.
