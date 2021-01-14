#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Duterte takes 'full responsibility' for vaccine acquisition amid Sinovac concerns
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte holds a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) and provided updates on the government's efforts to address the COVID-19 crisis in the country on January 13, 2021.
Released/PCOO Facebook page

Duterte takes 'full responsibility' for vaccine acquisition amid Sinovac concerns

Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - January 14, 2021 - 11:36am

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday night defended his government's decision to buy 25 million doses of a Chinese-made vaccine with an uncertain efficacy rate, telling the public that he would take full responsibility for any blunders in the national vaccination program.

Earlier that day, two senators raised concerns over the country's purchase of China's Sinovac jabs which were shown to be 50.4% effective in Brazil, passing global health authorities' benchmark of 50% to 60% efficacy for coronavirus vaccines by a very slim margin. 

But Duterte, who has consistently fostered close ties with Beijing, defended the Chinese-made vaccine during a pre-recorded address aired late Wednesday night. "These Sinopharm and Sinovac [jabs]— [China] used it to vaccinated almost all of their [citizens.] So their life is normal now," he said in Filipino.

He also defended his vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr., who spent the better part of Wednesday afternoon seeking to allay fears that the Sinovac vaccine is less efficacious and significantly more expensive than other doses on the market.

"For me, what Secretary Galvez has chosen would bind me. It's as if it was me who bought the vaccine. So I will not buy the wrong vaccine," Duterte said in Filipino.

"[W]hat Secretary Galvez chooses, his responsibility, is my responsibility too. Ultimately, actually, in all of this, if there is a blunder, in what those of us in the government are choosing and negotiating for now, if there is an error, at the end of the day, it is really my responsibility," he added in a mix of Filipino and English.

Duterte also reiterated his confidence in his Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, recently accused by senators and other top officials of botching an acquisition deal with Pfizer for 10 million doses of its vaccine.

"It is certain that what is said by the two of them, Secretary Duque and Secretary Galvez, seems to be as good as my word, too. I myself. I guarantee you that they chose better [vaccines], believe me. Believe me," the president insisted in a mix of Filipino and English.

But what vaccine will Duterte be taking?

Although he insisted Wednesday night that the Chinese-made vaccines are as good as those made in the US and Europe, Duterte will also have the option to be inoculated with a vaccine made by the Gamaleya Research Institute, part of Russia’s Ministry of Health. According to Gamaleya, its vaccine, Sputnik V, has an efficacy of 91.4%.

As early as August last year, Duterte offered to join clinical trials and be the first to be vaccinated with Russia's vaccine but this was soon walked back by his spokesman Harry Roque who said the earliest the president could be vaccinated was May 1, 2021, after the Sputnik V received FDA approval.

On Monday, Roque said Duterte was hoping to take both a Russian-made and a Chinese-made vaccine but was told to choose between the two.

If he changes his mind about only taking a vaccine from Russia or China, he may also have the option of taking a Pfizer jab, with an efficacy rate of 95%, which Galvez said could be the first to arrive in the country through the COVAX facility, a platform set up to ensure that those in greatest need have access to COVID-19 vaccines, on February.

In contrast, Roque and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles told the public this week that they will not be able to choose which brand of vaccine to receive from the government even as a recent Pulse Asia survey bore out that 47% of Filipinos are not willing to be vaccinated, mostly due to safety concerns. He also told them not to be choosy, a statement that was widely rebuked by lawmakers and Filipinos online.

"We can't be choosy but the president is still choosing between Russian and Chinese vaccines. The Filipino people should be free to choose too. This is [about] our health," Sen. Risa Hontiveros said in Filipino on Tuesday.

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines confirms first case of new COVID-19 variant
Philippines confirms first case of new COVID-19 variant
By Christian Deiparine | 16 hours ago
(Updated) Health authorities on Wednesday night reported the country's first case from the new variant of the coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
Claiming all jabs are the same, Duterte defends Sinovac purchase
Claiming all jabs are the same, Duterte defends Sinovac purchase
By Christian Deiparine | 13 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday renewed his trust for COVID-19 vaccines developed by China, even going as far as claiming...
Headlines
fbfb
Prior to first new variant case, UAE not on Philippines' travel ban list
Prior to first new variant case, UAE not on Philippines' travel ban list
By Christian Deiparine | 8 hours ago
The list of countries government imposed travel restrictions on reached more than 30 nations, but the United Arab Emirates...
Headlines
fbfb
Cayetano, ousted House leaders form independent bloc
Cayetano, ousted House leaders form independent bloc
By Edu Punay | 12 hours ago
Former speaker Alan Peter Cayetano has formed an independent bloc in the House of Representatives, posing a challenge to the...
Headlines
fbfb
New COVID-19 variant now in Philippines &ndash; DOH
New COVID-19 variant now in Philippines – DOH
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
The new and more contagious variant of COVID-19 that first emerged in the United Kingdom has been detected in the Philippines,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Sandiganbayan junks graft cases vs Honasan over pork barrel
Sandiganbayan junks graft cases vs Honasan over pork barrel
2 hours ago
The anti-graft court agreed with Sec. Gregorio Honasan II that the evidence presented by the prosecution against him was weak...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte vouches for Sinovac, lets LGUs get any vaccine
Duterte vouches for Sinovac, lets LGUs get any vaccine
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday vouched for the efficacy of Chinese-made vaccines, but said local government units are free to...
Headlines
fbfb
Government sets nationwide info drive on vaccines
Government sets nationwide info drive on vaccines
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
The government is embarking on a nationwide information drive on vaccination against COVID-19 to counter what it described...
Headlines
fbfb
UNICEF: Kids can&rsquo;t afford another year of school disruption
UNICEF: Kids can’t afford another year of school disruption
By Pia Lee Brago | 12 hours ago
Children cannot afford another year of school disruption as the cost of closing schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been...
Headlines
fbfb
Sotto: Only economic Cha-cha has chance in Senate
Sotto: Only economic Cha-cha has chance in Senate
By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
Charter change is likely to succeed at the Senate only if economic provisions are changed, but the chamber can address President...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with