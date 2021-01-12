#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
'A huge failure': Roque criticized anew for saying public can't be picky with vaccine brand
This screengrab is from the June 30, 2020 press briefing by presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.
PTV, screen grab

'A huge failure': Roque criticized anew for saying public can't be picky with vaccine brand

Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - January 12, 2021 - 11:38am

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 12:50 p.m.) — "The government works for the people," a former COVID-19 task force adviser emphasized on Tuesday after Malacañang said Filipinos would not be able to choose which brand of vaccine to receive from the government.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque was the subject of criticism again for his remarks on Monday, telling the public in Filipino during a briefing: "It is true that we all have the right to good health but we cannot afford to be picky because there are so many Filipinos who need to be vaccinated." He added that the government will not force inoculation on those unwilling to receive the jabs.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles on Tuesday similarly warned Filipinos that they would be forfeiting their priority slots if they choose not to take government-acquired vaccines.

"You may opt not to take it, but be prepared to be at the end of the line," Nograles said during a virtual briefing.

The failure to lead

Dr. Tony Leachon, who previously warned that the government's inoculation effort could suffer if it insists on buying vaccines "contrary to the people's preference," hit the lack of leadership displayed by Malacañang on the matter. 

"The nation will find it very hard to look up to the leaders who are not compassionate and humble. I expect leaders to have the capacity and the will to rally men and women to a common purpose and the character which inspires confidence," he wrote on Twitter.

"Spox is a huge failure," he added, referring to Roque.

During the same Monday briefing, Roque said the government had procured 25 million doses of coronavirus vaccines from China's Sinovac, the first shipment of which is expected to arrive as soon as February.

But the Chinese-manufactured jabs are hounded by uncertainty, as the firm has not yet released worldwide results from tests that are being conducted in Chile, Indonesia, Brazil and Turkey. It is also the second most expensive jab among the vaccines which the government is currently eyeing for procurement.

'We deserve to be choosy'

For Leachon, the right to health enshrined in the Charter means Filipinos have the right to be critical of the vaccines acquired by the government.

"Well, that is a very unfair statement coming from the spokesperson. Because to me, and it is [written] in the Constitution that health is a basic right...We deserve to be choosy because we need to find the right vaccines for us based on efficacy and safety," the health advocate told ANC's "Matter of Fact" on Tuesday.

"And almost all the surveys are saying right now that there's vaccine hesitancy because of the safety concerns of the vaccine. And when there's a safety concern, I think you need to heed the call of the customers," he added.

A recent Pulse Asia survey found that 47% of Filipinos are not willing to be inoculated against COVID-19 while only 32% said they would receive a vaccine. An overwhelming 84% of those unwilling to be vaccinated said they were concerned that the jabs would not be safe.

Reuters on Tuesday cited a Brazilian news portal report that said a clinical trial conducted in the country found that that the Sinovac vaccine's general efficacy was less than 60%. Last week, it was reported to have shown 78% effectiveness in late-stage trials also conducted in Brazil. Last month, Turkey said the vaccine showed the efficacy of 91.25% in late-stage evaluation.

Global health authorities have set the benchmark efficacy rate for coronavirus vaccines at a range of 50% to 60% citing the urgent need for inoculation.

"The government works for the people and I think the government should actually [look] for the right vaccine," Leachon said.

"And there are two non-negotiable things the people would want, and that is basically efficacy and safety of the vaccine," he added.

Filipinos can't be picky but their president can?

Sen. Risa Hontiveros pointed out that while the public is expected not to be picky, the same expectation does not seem to apply to President Rodrigo Duterte.

"We can't be choosy but the president is still choosing between Russian and Chinese vaccines. The Filipino people should be free to choose too. This is [about] our health," Hontiveros wrote in Filipino on Twitter in response to Roque's remarks.

The presidential spokesman on Monday said Duterte was hoping to take both a Russian-made and a Chinese-made vaccine but was told to choose between the two.

The president has long been vocal about his close affinity to China and Russia, having publicly praised both countries' leaders on several occasions.

"I cannot overemphasize my debt of gratitude," Duterte said in a speech aired mid-August, thanking Beijing and Moscow for expressing their willingness to provide the country with their vaccines.

"Stop threatening. Stop cramming [vaccine] preferences down people's throats. The Palace only adds to the public anxiety that is evident in surveys. Distrust is a threat to the success of the national vaccination plan," Hontiveros said partially in Filipino.

She also challenged the Palace to prove to the public that it would be "faithful" to the process and to prove its belief that vaccines are a health solution rather than a political favor.

"The public should be reassured, not threatened," Hontiveros added in Filipino. 

As of this writing, the health department has tallied 489,736 Filipinos who have contracted coronavirus, 9,416 of whom have died as a result. It has been 303 days since parts of the country were first placed under lockdown. 

— with a report from Christian Deiparine 

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palace: Public can’t choose vaccine brand
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Filipinos won’t be able to select the brand of free COVID-19 vaccine that they might opt to receive from the government,...
Headlines
fbfb
Marine Corps defends presence at Dacera burial, says no rules violated
20 hours ago
“No military honors were rendered during the burial of Ms. Christine Dacera — no ceremonies, no flag-draped casket,...
Headlines
fbfb
Killer cop dismissed from service
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
Police M/Sgt. Jonel Nuezca who was filmed shooting dead his two neighbors in Paniqui, Tarlac has been booted out from the...
Headlines
fbfb
AFP displeased over PNP releasing cops in fatal Jolo shooting
By Christian Deiparine | 15 hours ago
The military on Monday said it was "extremely disappointed" after police released cops involved in the shooting in Jolo, Sulu...
Headlines
fbfb
Validity of student permits, driver’s licenses extended until March 31
By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office has extended the validity of student permits, as well as licenses of drivers and conductors,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
CHR regional office looking into killing of North Cotabato mayor, driver
3 hours ago
The Commission on Human Rights said Tuesday that its regional office is looking into the killing of Libungan, Cotabato Mayor...
Headlines
fbfb
TRB extends transition period to cashless toll system
By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
The transition period for all tollways to go 100 percent cashless, the last day of which was supposed to be yesterday, has...
Headlines
fbfb
No political revisions in Cha-cha, Velasco vows
By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
The House of Representatives under the leadership of Speaker Lord Allan Velasco yesterday allayed the fears of senators and...
Headlines
fbfb
Oil prices raised for 2nd time this year
By Danessa Rivera | 13 hours ago
Oil firms are raising pump prices for the second time this year as global prices were pushed up by Saudi Arabia’s pledge...
Headlines
fbfb
OFWs back bill establishing DOFIL
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
Overseas Filipino workers representing several groups of OFWs in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North America were assured...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with