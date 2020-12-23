#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DOH: Local experts studying new coronavirus strain
Catholic faithful wearing face masks and shields and observing physical distance attend the first of nine dawn masses signaling the official start of Christmas at a Roman Catholic Church in Manila on December 16, 2020, amidst COVID-19 pandemic.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
DOH: Local experts studying new coronavirus strain
(Philstar.com) - December 23, 2020 - 3:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — Local researchers are studying the potentially more contagious new coronavirus variant, the Department of Health said Wednesday as the Philippines decided to ban inbound flights from the United Kingdom.

Initial analysis from the Philippine Genome Center showed that the coronavirus variant found in the United Kingdom is not yet detected in the Philippines, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said during a Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum.

The PGC reported Tuesday that it analyzed 65 SARS-CoV-2 isolate sequences collected in Metro Manila and found “practically no overlapping spike protein mutations” between the UK variant and the local samples apart from the previously reported D614G mutation. The results suggest the local isolates are not closely related with the strain detected in the UK.

While the new variant is believed to be more transmissible, there is no evidence yet that it increases COVID-19’s severity, the health chief said.

He added that local researchers are further assessing the profile of the new strain.

“We have the capability. That’s the expertise of the Philippine Genome Center, supported by the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine and the University of the Philippines National Institutes of Health. We are confident they will be able to give us a more detailed characterization of the said new strain,” Duque said.

Travel ban

But the mounting concerns over a seemingly more infectious coronavirus strain prompted the government to order a temporary suspension of flights from the UK from December 24 to 31.

“[However], given the anticipated surge this holiday season, we cannot afford another factor or variable that may affect the transmission rate of SARS-CoV-2,” Duque said.

“We have witnessed a spike in cases and this is what it means to us: the extensive lockdowns and how it has affected our families, our healthcare workers, small businesses and large enterprises alike. We do not want this to happen again,” he added.

Malacañang announced Wednesday the temporary travel ban on the UK. This was made public less than 24 hours before the measure takes place.  

Travelers from the UK arrive before the start of the travel ban would have to undergo strict 12-day quarantine at New Clark City in Tarlac, even if they get negative coronavirus results.

Holiday surge

The new COVID-19 variant may aggravate the anticipated surge in COVID-19 cases during the holiday season if it reaches the Philippine shores, said Dr. Rontgene Solante, head of the infectious diseases unit at the San Lazaro Hospital in Manila.

“Our worry is if a person gets infected by this strain, he or she can spread it quickly to others,” Solante said in Filipino in an interview on ABS-CBN’s Teleradyo.

“The variant’s impact is you will have a wider, faster spread of the infections, especially at this time of the year where family, social gatherings cannot be avoided. There will be higher tendency that risk will be high, that cases will rise because of this particular strain,” he added.

Total COVID-19 infections in the Philippines reached 462,815, including 9,021 deaths, as of Tuesday. — Gaea Katreena Cabico 

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS UNITED KINGDOM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Inmates ‘welcome’ Nuezca with K-pop song
By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
Following the brazen killing of a mother and son in Tarlac on Sunday, a video of inmates singing “I Don’t Care”...
Headlines
fbfb
Nuezca expresses regret over shooting incident
By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
The police sergeant who shot dead a mother and her son in Paniqui, Tarlac on Sunday has expressed regret over his action...
Headlines
fbfb
Town cop chief axed over post on killings
By Cet Dematera | 16 hours ago
The officer-in-charge of a municipal police station in Catanduanes was sacked yesterday from his post upon the request of...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte on ‘crazy’ killer cop: Feed him COVID-19
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
There will be “hell to pay” for law enforcers caught committing abuses, President Duterte said as he threatened...
Headlines
fbfb
China's military expels US destroyer sailing near Spratly Islands — report
23 hours ago
The Chinese People's Liberation Army accused USS John S. McCain of trespassing into its territorial waters, according to a...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Philippine Airlines suspends flights to and from London until February 2021
8 minutes ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines has decided to suspend flights to and from London until the end of February 2021, following...
Headlines
fbfb
Gov't urged to prioritize teachers in COVID-19 vaccination
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 34 minutes ago
In a release Wednesday, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian called on the National Task Force Against COVID-19 to include public school...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to 464,004 with 1,196 new infections
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 56 minutes ago
The highest daily rise was seen in Quezon City with 123 cases, followed by Rizal with 84, Manila City with...
Headlines
fbfb
55% of Filipinos expect Christmas to be the same despite the pandemic
1 hour ago
A slight majority of Filipino adults are expecting to celebrate Christmas the same way they did last year even if the coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
'Vicky' damage to infra reaches P122 million, agri at P111 million
By Christian Deiparine | 2 hours ago
Tropical Depression Vicky has left a combined cost of damage at over P200 million as of Wednesday, official figures show...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with