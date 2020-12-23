DOH: Local experts studying new coronavirus strain

MANILA, Philippines — Local researchers are studying the potentially more contagious new coronavirus variant, the Department of Health said Wednesday as the Philippines decided to ban inbound flights from the United Kingdom.

Initial analysis from the Philippine Genome Center showed that the coronavirus variant found in the United Kingdom is not yet detected in the Philippines, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said during a Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum.

The PGC reported Tuesday that it analyzed 65 SARS-CoV-2 isolate sequences collected in Metro Manila and found “practically no overlapping spike protein mutations” between the UK variant and the local samples apart from the previously reported D614G mutation. The results suggest the local isolates are not closely related with the strain detected in the UK.

While the new variant is believed to be more transmissible, there is no evidence yet that it increases COVID-19’s severity, the health chief said.

He added that local researchers are further assessing the profile of the new strain.

“We have the capability. That’s the expertise of the Philippine Genome Center, supported by the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine and the University of the Philippines National Institutes of Health. We are confident they will be able to give us a more detailed characterization of the said new strain,” Duque said.

Travel ban

But the mounting concerns over a seemingly more infectious coronavirus strain prompted the government to order a temporary suspension of flights from the UK from December 24 to 31.

“[However], given the anticipated surge this holiday season, we cannot afford another factor or variable that may affect the transmission rate of SARS-CoV-2,” Duque said.

“We have witnessed a spike in cases and this is what it means to us: the extensive lockdowns and how it has affected our families, our healthcare workers, small businesses and large enterprises alike. We do not want this to happen again,” he added.

Malacañang announced Wednesday the temporary travel ban on the UK. This was made public less than 24 hours before the measure takes place.

Travelers from the UK arrive before the start of the travel ban would have to undergo strict 12-day quarantine at New Clark City in Tarlac, even if they get negative coronavirus results.

Holiday surge

The new COVID-19 variant may aggravate the anticipated surge in COVID-19 cases during the holiday season if it reaches the Philippine shores, said Dr. Rontgene Solante, head of the infectious diseases unit at the San Lazaro Hospital in Manila.

“Our worry is if a person gets infected by this strain, he or she can spread it quickly to others,” Solante said in Filipino in an interview on ABS-CBN’s Teleradyo.

“The variant’s impact is you will have a wider, faster spread of the infections, especially at this time of the year where family, social gatherings cannot be avoided. There will be higher tendency that risk will be high, that cases will rise because of this particular strain,” he added.

Total COVID-19 infections in the Philippines reached 462,815, including 9,021 deaths, as of Tuesday. — Gaea Katreena Cabico