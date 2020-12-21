DOH: No new virus strain detected in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — There is no new strain of coronavirus in the Philippines, the Department of Health said Monday.

This, after the United Kingdom confirmed that a new fast-spreading of coronavirus has appeared in Britain, prompting heightened restrictions and travel bans.

“According to the RITM, right now, they have not seen a new strain in the country based on their monitoring,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a briefing.

“But of course, we will be furthering this monitoring. We might need to strengthen our measures in the event there is a new strain in the country. But right now, there is none,” she added.

Initial data suggest the new coronavirus strain could be “up to 70% more transmissible,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said as he ordered new restrictions for London and southeastern England until December 30.

The announcement prompted several nations to ban flights and trains arriving to and from UK.

Vergeire said there is no need to enforce stricter travel restrictions for now.

“Although of course, we’re strengthening our measures to prevent the infection from reaching the country,” she said, referring to testing at ports of entry and quarantine of travelers.

Filipinos have been advised to remain vigilant and continue observing health protocols as the country braces for a surge in COVID-19 cases during the holiday season.

Total COVID-19 infections in the Philippines reached 459,789 Sunday. Of the figure, 21,708 are active cases. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Agence France-Presse