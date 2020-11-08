DOH adds 11,430 recoveries as total cases breach 396,000-mark

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health added another mass recovery of 11,430 recoveries to go with 2,442 new coronavirus cases Sunday.

The latest figures in the department's latest case bulletin bring total recoveries to 361,638 and total recorded infections to 396,395—good for a 91.2% recovery rate.

In its bulletin, the DOH also tallied 54 more casualties, bringing the virus death toll in the country to 7,539, or a 2% casualty rate.

Sans deaths and recoveries, there are still 27,218 active cases in the country, or patients who have neither recuperated nor passed away and are still carrying the virus.

On Saturday, the department also added 2,157 new cases.

Over eight months since the community quarantines have been imposed, the national government is still struggling with curbing the spread of the pandemic, recording thousands of cases per day.



According to figures from business data platform Statista, the Philippines still sits among the bottom tier in tests performed in the most impacted countries worldwide, with only 44,000 tests conducted per million population.

Globally, over 50 million coronavirus infections have been recorded since the pathogen's emergence, leading to almost 1.3 million deaths, according to the latest data from the World Health Organization.

It has been 236 days since the initial enhanced community quarantine was hoisted over Metro Manila. The Philippines is still under the world's longest quarantine.