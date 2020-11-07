Philippinesâ€™ COVID-19 cases reach 393,961 with 2,157 new infections

#VACCINEWATCHPH
Philippines' COVID-19 cases reach 393,961 with 2,157 new infections
Sellers arrange Christmas decorations at Dapitan Arcade in Quezon City on Nov. 5, 2020.
The STAR/Mong Pintolo
Philippines’ COVID-19 cases reach 393,961 with 2,157 new infections
Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - November 7, 2020 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 393,961 with the health department reporting 2,157 new infections on Saturday.

Quezon City led with the most number of new infections, with it recording 115 new cases, followed by Davao City (107), Rizal (105), Bulacan (102), Cavite (82).

The health department also reported that 24 more died due to the COVID-19, pushing the death toll due to the highly infectious respiratory disease to 7,485.

Meanwhile, 252 more recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of those who have survived the illness to 350,216.

With the new cases, deaths and recoveries, the number of active COVID-19 cases is now at 36,260, representing 9.2% of all recorded cases.

A good majority (93.7%) of the active cases have mild symptoms or have no symptoms at all. Meanwhile, 4% are in critical condition and 2.3% are in severe condition.

The Philippines has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia after Indonesia.

The coronavirus has killed over 1.2 million people and sickened over 49 million people since it emerged late last year in Wuhan, China.

