DepEd: Regional offices to create local versions of â€˜Error Watchâ€™ for modules

Students in uniform answer their learning modules during an online class under DepEd's blended learning system this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
DepEd: Regional offices to create local versions of ‘Error Watch’ for modules
(Philstar.com) - October 23, 2020 - 5:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — As reports of misprints and questionable lessons contained in its distance learning materials continue to surface, the education department on Friday said it instructed its regional offices to play a more active role in identifying errors in printed modules. 

"Regional offices are encouraged to develop a localized version of Error Watch to expedite the response and correction of errors found in self-learning modules," Education Undersecretary Revsee Escobedo said in Filipino during a virtual briefing. 

"We want to assure you that we are doing everything legally permissible to track these incidents [self learning modules reported issues] and the public that it would not be repeated," Education Secretary Leonor Briones added. 

According to Undersecretary Diosdado San Antonio, the agency will also "engage third-party expert [self-learning module] conformance reviewers from the academe [as well as] volunteers." He added that DepEd, so far, has received 56 reports on errors in its self-learning modules — 27 of which were "locally-developed." 

The department first announced its "Error Watch" initivative on October 12. At the time, the errors circulating on social media were technical in nature, such as a faulty Math solution aired on television.

However, on October 14, David Waya, a member of organization Rise for Education-Cagayan Valley, posted a portion of a DepEd module discouraging students from participating in peaceful assemblies. 

Anuna DepED? Anong nangyari sa grammar at pagbibigay ng answer against exercising democratic right? *Mula ito sa DepED...

Posted by David Waya on Wednesday, October 14, 2020

The subject of the picture analysis activity is a photograph depicting an environmental rally. One of the questions asked is: "If given the chance, will you join this rally? Why or why not?" The corresponding answer key identifies the correct answer as: "No, because the government has really been doing their best for all the Filipino people and their constituents."

The module drew criticism from the Commission on Human Rights which reminded DepEd that "love for one’s country is not limited to mere obedience." 

DepEd later said that the module in question did not pass a "conformance reivew" from its Central Office. Education officials added that they abide by the Constitution and believe in the enshrined freedoms of speech and expression in the country's charter. — Bella Perez-Rubio

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION DEPED DISTANCE LEARNING SCHOOL YEAR 2020-2021
