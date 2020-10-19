#VACCINEWATCHPH
DepEd: Learning material discouraging students in rallies did not pass review
Members of the youth join in a rally during President Rodrigo Duterte's State of the Nation Address in July 2020.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Christopher Toledo IV

Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - October 19, 2020 - 5:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — The education department on Monday said a learning material discouraging students' to join in peaceful assemblies such as rallies is not part of its curriculum resources after it has gone viral on social media. 

Facebook user David Waya of Rise for Education-Cagayan Valley posted last week a portion of a printed material that had for a correct answer telling students to refrain from joining an environmental rally.

The answer, it turned out, said "No, because government has really been doing their best for all the Filipino people and their constituents."

In a statement, DepEd said the module in question apparently did not pass a "conformance review" from its Central Office. 

"According to our initial investigation, the module did not pass the conformance review of the Curriculum and Instruction strand of the Central Office. We are still tracing how the material was circulated," the agency said. 

Education officials added that they abide by the Constitution and believe in the enshrined freedoms of speech and expression in the country's charter. 

DepEd has utilized the use of printed materials along with its television and radio broadcasts for over 24 million students in its blended learning approach due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The said incident had alarmed the human rights commission, who sought to remind that while respect for the law is a good lesson to teach, students should also have a good sense of critical thinking, especially to issues of national importance. 

"Love for one's country is not limited to mere obedience," CHR said, "but can also be manifested through collectively tackling issues of our communities and the country under the guidance of rights entitled to us and protected by the Constitution."

The commission also urged the public to continue reporting on errors in DepEd's learning resources for the agency to correct, as well as call for an improved educational system. 

DepEd has launched its "error watch" initiative, which seeks to gather reports of mistakes in its materials after it drew flak over instances of errors pointed out by social media users. 

Officials had since appealed for understanding, citing adjustments for changes brought by the ongoing health crisis. The agency, however, has yet to respond on queries by the media on the progress of the error watch, including how many reports it has received three weeks since classes begun. 

'Module for elementary, high school students only'

Sought for comment on the matter, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the learning module was probably meant for students in elementary and high school or those under the department's supervision. 

 "Siguro ang sinasabi lang ng DepEd ay 'yung mga elementary o high school siguro 'wag na muna mag-attend ng rallies," he said at a Palace briefing. "Pinag-iingatan lang natin 'yung mga wala pang sapat na pag-iisip, 'yung mga menor de edad at mga bata."

(Perhaps what DepEd is trying to say here is those in elementary and high school should not yet join rallies. We only want to keep minors and children or those not yet of age safe.)

