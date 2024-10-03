^

South Korea's president to visit the Philippines next week

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
October 3, 2024 | 5:42pm
South Korea's president to visit the Philippines next week
(L-R) Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol prepare to pose for a family photo prior to the ASEAN-South Korea Summit at the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta on September 6, 2023.
Bagus Indahono / Pool / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to visit the Philippines next week for talks with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on political and defense cooperation between the Philippines and South Korea. 

Yoon will undertake a two-day state visit from October 6 to 7 upon Marcos' invitation, according to the Presidential Communications Office on Thursday, October 3. He will be joined by South Korean first lady Kim Keon Hee.

Yoon's visit is the first "standalone" official trip by a South Korean president to the Philippines since 2011, when then-President Lee Myung-Bak arrived for a three-day state visit.

Marcos and Yoon will discuss the two nations' areas of mutual interest "such as cooperation in the political, security and defense, maritime, economic and development fields," the PCO said.

The bilateral meeting will also touch on people-to-people ties and labor and consular matters and "reaffirm the vibrant and dynamic relations" between the Philippines and South Korea.  

Earlier this year, the Seoul city government announced that it would increase the number of Filipino domestic workers to 500 by next year and to 1,000 by 2028 in a pilot program meant to reduce Korean women's domestic and childcare responsibilities.

Yoon and Kim will kick off their state visit by laying a wreath at a memorial honoring Korean War veterans, followed by a meeting with the local Korean community later in the day, according to The Korea Times.

Yoon's visit coincides with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries in 1949, the PCO said.

The Philippines has long been a key supporter of inter-Korean peace and reconciliation, being the fifth country to recognize South Korea in 1949. 

In September, Korean Ambassador Lee Sang-hwa said South Korea's defense ministry is "giving a thought" to a potential visiting forces agreement with the Philippines, but clarified that no concrete steps have been taken yet.

South Korea has joined other foreign powers in calling out Chinese vessels' "unlawful" and "dangerous" maneuvers toward Philippine vessels.

US, EU, 2 nations condemn China's 'unlawful' actions near Escoda Shoal

The Philippines is the first of three countries that Yoon will visit next week to deepen the country's ties with Southeast Asian nations.

MARCOS

SEOUL

SOUTH KOREA
