Philippines now allows travel 'for any purpose' between GCQ, MGCQ areas
In this photo taken on October 1, 2020, residents arrive in Borocay, central Philippines.
STR/AFP
Philippines now allows travel ‘for any purpose’ between GCQ, MGCQ areas
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - October 16, 2020 - 5:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines further loosened movement restrictions in the country after the government’s inter-agency task force on coronavirus response has allowed travel between general community quarantine and modified GCQ areas.

This means travel “for any purpose” between GCQ and MGCQ areas is now permitted subject to “reasonable” regulations by local government units.

“Our IATF allowed interzonal travel even for persons not authorized outside of residences (APORs) between GCQ and MGCQ areas,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Friday.

“Travel between MGCQ areas and places that will be declared under ‘new normal’ is also allowed,” he added.

Previously, only APORs could cross provincial borders.

The IATF also approved the adjustment of age-based stay-at-home restrictions. Individuals who are 15 to 65 years old are now allowed to leave their homes.

However, LGUs may enforce a higher age limit for minors depending on the situation in their localities.

The government’s coronavirus task force likewise lifted its ban on non-essential outbound travel. Starting October 21, Filipinos may be allowed to leave the country subject to the submission of confirmed roundtrip tickets, and travel and health insurance for those traveling in tourist visas.

They are also required to execute an immigration declaration acknowledging the risks involved in traveling and to have a negative Antigen result taken within 24 hours before departure.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 351,750 after 3,139 more infections were reported Friday. Of the figure, 6,531 have died, while 294,865 have recovered.

