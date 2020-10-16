Coronavirus infections in Philippines surpass 351,000

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines reported 3,139 new coronavirus infections, raising the nationwide caseload to more than 351,000, the Department of Health said Friday.

To date, 351,750 people have had COVID-19 in the Philippines, of which 14% are active cases. Of the active infections, 84.7% are exhibiting mild symptoms.

Metro Manila was still the top source of new coronavirus cases with 1,003, followed by Cavite with 206. Rizal (175), Laguna (138) and Iloilo (126) made it to the top five list.

Sixty-four percent of the newly-announced infections occurred in the last two weeks.

The total number of recoveries stood at 294,865 after 786 more people got better from COVID-19. Recoveries accounted for around 84% of the country’s confirmed cases.

The DOH also recorded 34 additional fatalities from the severe respiratory, taking the death toll to 6,531. Of the newly-reported deaths, 17 occurred this month and nine in September.

More than 4.05 million people have been tested for coronavirus in the country.

Food and Drug Administration Director General Eric Domingo said Thursday that clinical trials, including the World Health Organization's solidarity trials, may start in the country before the year ends.

He also said the coronavirus vaccine candidate of Chinese firm Sinovac Biotech has passed the review of the vaccine experts panel to conduct Phase 3 clinical trials in the Philippines.

The application of the Chinese drugmaker is still undegoing the evaluation of the ethics board.

President Rodrigo Duterte said he would prioritize the poor, the vulnerable and state security personnel as first recipients of COVID-19 vaccines once they become available.

Globally, 38.8 million people have been sickened by the virus, with over 1.09 million deaths.