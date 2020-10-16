#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Coronavirus infections in Philippines surpass 351,000
Bike enthusiasts enjoy a morning ride around the premises of the SM City Marikina on October 10, 2020.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Coronavirus infections in Philippines surpass 351,000
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - October 16, 2020 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines reported 3,139 new coronavirus infections, raising the nationwide caseload to more than 351,000, the Department of Health said Friday.

To date, 351,750 people have had COVID-19 in the Philippines, of which 14% are active cases. Of the active infections, 84.7% are exhibiting mild symptoms.

Metro Manila was still the top source of new coronavirus cases with 1,003, followed by Cavite with 206. Rizal (175), Laguna (138) and Iloilo (126) made it to the top five list.

Sixty-four percent of the newly-announced infections occurred in the last two weeks.

The total number of recoveries stood at 294,865 after 786 more people got better from COVID-19. Recoveries accounted for around 84% of the country’s confirmed cases.

The DOH also recorded 34 additional fatalities from the severe respiratory, taking the death toll to 6,531. Of the newly-reported deaths, 17 occurred this month and nine in September.

More than 4.05 million people have been tested for coronavirus in the country. 

Food and Drug Administration Director General Eric Domingo said Thursday that clinical trials, including the World Health Organization's solidarity trials, may start in the country before the year ends.

He also said the coronavirus vaccine candidate of Chinese firm Sinovac Biotech has passed the review of the vaccine experts panel to conduct Phase 3 clinical trials in the Philippines.

The application of the Chinese drugmaker is still undegoing the evaluation of the ethics board.

President Rodrigo Duterte said he would prioritize the poor, the vulnerable and state security personnel as first recipients of COVID-19 vaccines once they become available. 

Globally, 38.8 million people have been sickened by the virus, with over 1.09 million deaths.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Chinese vaccine cleared for Philippines clinical trials
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
China’s candidate vaccine for COVID-19 has been cleared by a panel of experts for phase 3 clinical trial in the Philippines...
Headlines
fbfb
House ousts Cayetano again, this time as caretaker of CamSur district
By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
The House of Representatives, now led by Speaker Lord Allan Velasco, has ousted former Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano yet again...
Headlines
fbfb
Nacionalista Party officially expresses support for Velasco leadership
By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
Las Piñas City Rep. Camille Villar, a leader of the Nacionalista Party, confirmed yesterday that the NP, the political...
Headlines
fbfb
'Serve and protect’: Cops reminded of mandate after saying they will file raps vs woman who tried to end life
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 5 hours ago
"There are 3.6 million Filipinos struggling with mental health problems. Will we imprison them when they need help the most?...
Headlines
fbfb
Police cut short, speed up funeral procession for Baby River
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
DILG Undersecretary Epimaco Densing III on Friday morning said the government deployed dozens of police officers for the burial...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Still in cuffs, jailed activist buries baby born while behind bars
By Kristine Joy Patag | 43 minutes ago
Jailed activist and first-time mom Reina Mae Nasino could only touch the glass on the coffin of her three-month-old daughter...
Headlines
fbfb
DOST: China's Sinopharm no longer interested in conducting vaccine trial in Philippines
57 minutes ago
“Sinopharm has made a change of mind,” DOST Secretary Fortunato de la Peña said in a briefing.
Headlines
fbfb
DOLE: Up to P13.7-B needed to subsidize 13th month pay of small firms
By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
The labor department estimates that the government would need to shell out up to P13.7 billion for a proposal to subsidize...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF allows outbound non-essential travel starting October 21
2 hours ago
The government's coronavirus task force has lifted the ban on vacationing abroad, its spokesman Harry Roque confirmed.&n...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: 'Big' COVID-19 test labs to handle specimens amid issues with Red Cross
3 hours ago
In a press briefing Friday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said DOH and PhilHealth are having discussions with...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with